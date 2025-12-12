- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
538
이익 거래:
434 (80.66%)
손실 거래:
104 (19.33%)
최고의 거래:
693.28 USD
최악의 거래:
-59.69 USD
총 수익:
5 175.71 USD (349 193 pips)
총 손실:
-1 924.06 USD (167 507 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
43 (203.67 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
693.28 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
37.25%
최대 입금량:
10.19%
최근 거래:
17 분 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
17 시간
회복 요인:
4.84
롱(주식매수):
351 (65.24%)
숏(주식차입매도):
187 (34.76%)
수익 요인:
2.69
기대수익:
6.04 USD
평균 이익:
11.93 USD
평균 손실:
-18.50 USD
연속 최대 손실:
28 (-655.80 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-655.80 USD (28)
월별 성장률:
31.39%
연간 예측:
380.92%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
672.44 USD (22.72%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
22.72% (672.44 USD)
자본금별:
30.43% (667.41 USD)
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +693.28 USD
최악의 거래: -60 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 28
연속 최대 이익: +203.67 USD
연속 최대 손실: -655.80 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-10"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 46
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.11 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.32 × 722
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.35 × 913
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.63 × 32
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.83 × 6
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.97 × 29
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.41 × 444
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.55 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.36 × 411
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|2.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.54 × 583
Trading by following the trend and hedging. Profit Target 1-2% per day...
Requirements:
Balance: 1500 $
Leverage: 1 : 200
Recommendation swap-free accounts and brokers with fast execution speeds.
This system is also available at signalstart. More info https://barokah.cc
Excellent trading with conservative risk. I recommend using a hard stop-loss at a certain drawdown level, so that losses can be easily recovered and profits can be made in the following month. This is good for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is excellent, with consistent profits.