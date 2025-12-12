시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / BAROKAH EA
Nanang Miftahul Huda

BAROKAH EA

Nanang Miftahul Huda
1 리뷰
안정성
28
1 / 51K USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 217%
FBS-Real-10
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
538
이익 거래:
434 (80.66%)
손실 거래:
104 (19.33%)
최고의 거래:
693.28 USD
최악의 거래:
-59.69 USD
총 수익:
5 175.71 USD (349 193 pips)
총 손실:
-1 924.06 USD (167 507 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
43 (203.67 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
693.28 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
37.25%
최대 입금량:
10.19%
최근 거래:
17 분 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
17 시간
회복 요인:
4.84
롱(주식매수):
351 (65.24%)
숏(주식차입매도):
187 (34.76%)
수익 요인:
2.69
기대수익:
6.04 USD
평균 이익:
11.93 USD
평균 손실:
-18.50 USD
연속 최대 손실:
28 (-655.80 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-655.80 USD (28)
월별 성장률:
31.39%
연간 예측:
380.92%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
672.44 USD (22.72%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
22.72% (672.44 USD)
자본금별:
30.43% (667.41 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 537
archived 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 2.6K
archived 693
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 182K
archived 0
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +693.28 USD
최악의 거래: -60 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 28
연속 최대 이익: +203.67 USD
연속 최대 손실: -655.80 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-10"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FBS-Real-10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 46
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 4
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 8
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.11 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.32 × 722
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.35 × 913
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.63 × 32
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.83 × 6
Alpari-Trade
0.97 × 29
ICMarkets-Live19
1.41 × 444
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.55 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.36 × 411
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.54 × 583
23 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Trading by following the trend and hedging. Profit Target 1-2% per day...

Requirements:
Balance: 1500 $
Leverage: 1 : 200

Recommendation swap-free accounts and brokers with fast execution speeds.

This system is also available at signalstart. More info https://barokah.cc

평균 평점:
Jomblo
30
Jomblo 2025.12.12 13:24 
 

Excellent trading with conservative risk. I recommend using a hard stop-loss at a certain drawdown level, so that losses can be easily recovered and profits can be made in the following month. This is good for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is excellent, with consistent profits.

2025.12.26 04:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 03:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 05:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 08:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 09:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.23 05:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 03:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 16:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 17:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.25 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 16:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 14:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 00:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.10 07:31
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.08.08 15:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.08 14:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 14:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
BAROKAH EA
월별 50 USD
217%
1
51K
USD
4.2K
USD
28
99%
538
80%
37%
2.68
6.04
USD
30%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.