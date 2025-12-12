- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
522
Profit Trades:
418 (80.07%)
Loss Trades:
104 (19.92%)
Best trade:
693.28 USD
Worst trade:
-59.69 USD
Gross Profit:
4 917.13 USD (336 270 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 924.06 USD (167 507 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (203.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
693.28 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
39.82%
Max deposit load:
10.19%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.45
Long Trades:
342 (65.52%)
Short Trades:
180 (34.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.56
Expected Payoff:
5.73 USD
Average Profit:
11.76 USD
Average Loss:
-18.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-655.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-655.80 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
42.92%
Annual Forecast:
520.74%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
672.44 USD (22.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.72% (672.44 USD)
By Equity:
30.43% (667.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|521
|archived
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|archived
|693
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|169K
|archived
|0
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +693.28 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +203.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -655.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 46
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.11 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.32 × 722
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.35 × 913
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.63 × 32
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.83 × 6
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.97 × 29
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.41 × 444
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.55 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.36 × 411
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|2.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.54 × 583
Trading by following the trend and hedging. Profit Target 1-2% per day...
Requirements:
Balance: 1500 $
Leverage: 1 : 200
Recommended swap-free accounts and brokers with fast execution speeds.
This system is also available at signalstart. More info https://barokah.cc
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
199%
1
48K
USD
USD
3.9K
USD
USD
25
99%
522
80%
40%
2.55
5.73
USD
USD
30%
1:200
Excellent trading with conservative risk. I recommend using a hard stop-loss at a certain drawdown level, so that losses can be easily recovered and profits can be made in the following month. This is good for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is excellent, with consistent profits.