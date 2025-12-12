SignalsSections
Nanang Miftahul Huda

BAROKAH EA

Nanang Miftahul Huda
1 review
Reliability
25 weeks
1 / 48K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 199%
FBS-Real-10
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
522
Profit Trades:
418 (80.07%)
Loss Trades:
104 (19.92%)
Best trade:
693.28 USD
Worst trade:
-59.69 USD
Gross Profit:
4 917.13 USD (336 270 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 924.06 USD (167 507 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (203.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
693.28 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
39.82%
Max deposit load:
10.19%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.45
Long Trades:
342 (65.52%)
Short Trades:
180 (34.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.56
Expected Payoff:
5.73 USD
Average Profit:
11.76 USD
Average Loss:
-18.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-655.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-655.80 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
42.92%
Annual Forecast:
520.74%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
672.44 USD (22.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.72% (672.44 USD)
By Equity:
30.43% (667.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 521
archived 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
archived 693
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 169K
archived 0
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +693.28 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +203.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -655.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 4
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 46
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.11 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.32 × 722
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.35 × 913
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.63 × 32
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.83 × 6
Alpari-Trade
0.97 × 29
ICMarkets-Live19
1.41 × 444
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.55 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.36 × 411
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.54 × 583
23 more...
Trading by following the trend and hedging. Profit Target 1-2% per day...

Requirements:
Balance: 1500 $
Leverage: 1 : 200

Recommended swap-free accounts and brokers with fast execution speeds.

This system is also available at signalstart. More info https://barokah.cc

Average rating:
Jomblo
30
Jomblo 2025.12.12 13:24 
 

Excellent trading with conservative risk. I recommend using a hard stop-loss at a certain drawdown level, so that losses can be easily recovered and profits can be made in the following month. This is good for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is excellent, with consistent profits.

2025.11.24 05:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 08:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 09:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.23 05:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 03:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 16:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 17:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.25 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 16:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 14:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 00:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.10 07:31
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.08.08 15:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.08 14:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 14:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 16:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.01 13:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
