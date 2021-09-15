- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
3 752
이익 거래:
2 656 (70.78%)
손실 거래:
1 096 (29.21%)
최고의 거래:
8 242.82 USD
최악의 거래:
-8 712.79 USD
총 수익:
93 769.98 USD (851 854 pips)
총 손실:
-76 175.17 USD (849 953 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (45.36 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
10 946.23 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
62.52%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
1.66
롱(주식매수):
1 867 (49.76%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 885 (50.24%)
수익 요인:
1.23
기대수익:
4.69 USD
평균 이익:
35.30 USD
평균 손실:
-69.50 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-851.77 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-8 944.09 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
0.19%
연간 예측:
5.30%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
43.41 USD
최대한의:
10 592.72 USD (40.36%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
45.77% (10 592.72 USD)
자본금별:
64.62% (4 060.74 USD)
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "GOMarketsMU-Real 1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
As a professional trader, I am well aware of the ever-changing nature of the market. After 4 years of practical experience, I have established a complete trading system and risk control mechanism, allowing accounts to maintain stable profits in various market environments.
This signal service focuses on sharing actual trading results and will publish specific entry and exit positions in real time, allowing subscribers to follow the transactions directly. Each transaction will provide a clear stop loss position to help you effectively manage risks.
Real trading records over the past 4 years confirm the reliability of the strategy:
Continuous and stable profits
Strict risk control
Reasonable trading frequency
Transparent performance records
리뷰 없음
