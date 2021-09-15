- Growth
Trades:
3 752
Profit Trades:
2 656 (70.78%)
Loss Trades:
1 096 (29.21%)
Best trade:
8 242.82 USD
Worst trade:
-8 712.79 USD
Gross Profit:
93 769.98 USD (851 854 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76 175.17 USD (849 953 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (45.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 946.23 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
62.52%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.66
Long Trades:
1 867 (49.76%)
Short Trades:
1 885 (50.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
4.69 USD
Average Profit:
35.30 USD
Average Loss:
-69.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-851.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 944.09 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.97%
Annual Forecast:
11.73%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43.41 USD
Maximal:
10 592.72 USD (40.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.77% (10 592.72 USD)
By Equity:
64.62% (4 060.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|3752
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2.7K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 242.82 USD
Worst trade: -8 713 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -851.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GOMarketsMU-Real 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
As a professional trader, I am well aware of the ever-changing nature of the market. After 4 years of practical experience, I have established a complete trading system and risk control mechanism, allowing accounts to maintain stable profits in various market environments.
This signal service focuses on sharing actual trading results and will publish specific entry and exit positions in real time, allowing subscribers to follow the transactions directly. Each transaction will provide a clear stop loss position to help you effectively manage risks.
Real trading records over the past 4 years confirm the reliability of the strategy:
Continuous and stable profits
Strict risk control
Reasonable trading frequency
Transparent performance records
No reviews
