GM: General Motors Company
58.98 USD 0.27 (0.46%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GM 환율이 오늘 -0.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 58.73이고 고가는 59.52이었습니다.
General Motors Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
58.73 59.52
년간 변동
41.60 61.15
- 이전 종가
- 59.25
- 시가
- 59.44
- Bid
- 58.98
- Ask
- 59.28
- 저가
- 58.73
- 고가
- 59.52
- 볼륨
- 8.894 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.46%
- 월 변동
- 1.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 25.38%
- 년간 변동율
- 30.63%
