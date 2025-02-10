통화 / FRD
FRD: Friedman Industries Inc
22.70 USD 0.78 (3.56%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FRD 환율이 오늘 3.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.54이고 고가는 22.82이었습니다.
Friedman Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FRD News
- Friedman Industries declares $0.04 quarterly cash dividend
- Friedman Industries: Coming To Life; Interesting To Watch (FRD)
- Friedman Industries Stock Gains Following Strong Q1 Earnings Results
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Home Depot, IBM and Friedman Industries
- Top Analyst Reports for Exxon Mobil, Home Depot & IBM
- Friedman Industries appoints Gaurav Chhibbar as new COO
- Friedman Already Operates At Full Capacity But Low Margins (NASDAQ:FRD)
- Friedman Industries appoints Baker Tilly as new auditor after Moss Adams merger
- Friedman Industries: Momentum Builds As Challenges Give Way To Better Conditions
- Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Friedman: Unprofitable For The Second Quarter At These Volumes (NYSE:FRD)
일일 변동 비율
20.54 22.82
년간 변동
12.24 22.96
- 이전 종가
- 21.92
- 시가
- 21.91
- Bid
- 22.70
- Ask
- 23.00
- 저가
- 20.54
- 고가
- 22.82
- 볼륨
- 127
- 일일 변동
- 3.56%
- 월 변동
- 18.11%
- 6개월 변동
- 52.04%
- 년간 변동율
- 43.58%
20 9월, 토요일