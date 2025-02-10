Currencies / FRD
FRD: Friedman Industries Inc
21.90 USD 0.37 (1.66%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FRD exchange rate has changed by -1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.85 and at a high of 22.36.
Follow Friedman Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
21.85 22.36
Year Range
12.24 22.96
- Previous Close
- 22.27
- Open
- 22.22
- Bid
- 21.90
- Ask
- 22.20
- Low
- 21.85
- High
- 22.36
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- -1.66%
- Month Change
- 13.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.68%
- Year Change
- 38.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%