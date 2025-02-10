货币 / FRD
FRD: Friedman Industries Inc
21.30 USD 0.60 (2.74%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FRD汇率已更改-2.74%。当日，交易品种以低点20.87和高点21.81进行交易。
关注Friedman Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
20.87 21.81
年范围
12.24 22.96
- 前一天收盘价
- 21.90
- 开盘价
- 20.87
- 卖价
- 21.30
- 买价
- 21.60
- 最低价
- 20.87
- 最高价
- 21.81
- 交易量
- 18
- 日变化
- -2.74%
- 月变化
- 10.82%
- 6个月变化
- 42.67%
- 年变化
- 34.72%
