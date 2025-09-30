What is EMNT stock price today? PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund stock is priced at 98.85 today. It trades within 0.03%, yesterday's close was 98.82, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of EMNT shows these updates.

Does PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund stock pay dividends? PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 98.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.23% and USD. View the chart live to track EMNT movements.

How to buy EMNT stock? You can buy PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund shares at the current price of 98.85. Orders are usually placed near 98.85 or 99.15, while 13 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EMNT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMNT stock? Investing in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 98.13 - 99.05 and current price 98.85. Many compare 0.36% and 0.43% before placing orders at 98.85 or 99.15. Explore the EMNT price chart live with daily changes.

What are PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices? The highest price of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 99.05. Within 98.13 - 99.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 98.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund performance using the live chart.

What are PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices? The lowest price of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (EMNT) over the year was 98.13. Comparing it with the current 98.85 and 98.13 - 99.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMNT moves on the chart live for more details.