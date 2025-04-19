시세섹션
통화 / CFA
주식로 돌아가기

CFA: VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF

90.76 USD 0.36 (0.40%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CFA 환율이 오늘 0.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 90.50이고 고가는 90.76이었습니다.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CFA News

자주 묻는 질문

What is CFA stock price today?

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock is priced at 90.76 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 90.40, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of CFA shows these updates.

Does VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock pay dividends?

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF is currently valued at 90.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.23% and USD. View the chart live to track CFA movements.

How to buy CFA stock?

You can buy VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF shares at the current price of 90.76. Orders are usually placed near 90.76 or 91.06, while 16 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow CFA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CFA stock?

Investing in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.98 - 91.34 and current price 90.76. Many compare 1.34% and 7.42% before placing orders at 90.76 or 91.06. Explore the CFA price chart live with daily changes.

What are VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the past year was 91.34. Within 73.98 - 91.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA) over the year was 73.98. Comparing it with the current 90.76 and 73.98 - 91.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CFA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CFA stock split?

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.40, and 5.23% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
90.50 90.76
년간 변동
73.98 91.34
이전 종가
90.40
시가
90.52
Bid
90.76
Ask
91.06
저가
90.50
고가
90.76
볼륨
16
일일 변동
0.40%
월 변동
1.34%
6개월 변동
7.42%
년간 변동율
5.23%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4