CFA: VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF
CFA exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.39 and at a high of 90.97.
Follow VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CFA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CFA stock price today?
VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock is priced at 90.97 today. It trades within 0.23%, yesterday's close was 90.76, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of CFA shows these updates.
Does VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock pay dividends?
VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF is currently valued at 90.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.47% and USD. View the chart live to track CFA movements.
How to buy CFA stock?
You can buy VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF shares at the current price of 90.97. Orders are usually placed near 90.97 or 91.27, while 15 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow CFA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CFA stock?
Investing in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.98 - 91.34 and current price 90.97. Many compare 1.57% and 7.67% before placing orders at 90.97 or 91.27. Explore the CFA price chart live with daily changes.
What are VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the past year was 91.34. Within 73.98 - 91.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA) over the year was 73.98. Comparing it with the current 90.97 and 73.98 - 91.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CFA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CFA stock split?
VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.76, and 5.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 90.76
- Open
- 90.66
- Bid
- 90.97
- Ask
- 91.27
- Low
- 90.39
- High
- 90.97
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 1.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.67%
- Year Change
- 5.47%
