CFA: VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF

90.97 USD 0.21 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CFA exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.39 and at a high of 90.97.

Follow VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

CFA News

Daily Range
90.39 90.97
Year Range
73.98 91.34
Previous Close
90.76
Open
90.66
Bid
90.97
Ask
91.27
Low
90.39
High
90.97
Volume
15
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
1.57%
6 Months Change
7.67%
Year Change
5.47%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8