- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BITC: Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF
BITC 환율이 오늘 0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.30이고 고가는 45.36이었습니다.
Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is BITC stock price today?
Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF stock is priced at 45.36 today. It trades within 0.09%, yesterday's close was 45.32, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of BITC shows these updates.
Does Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF stock pay dividends?
Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF is currently valued at 45.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.56% and USD. View the chart live to track BITC movements.
How to buy BITC stock?
You can buy Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF shares at the current price of 45.36. Orders are usually placed near 45.36 or 45.66, while 8 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow BITC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BITC stock?
Investing in Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.60 - 79.41 and current price 45.36. Many compare -3.80% and 9.43% before placing orders at 45.36 or 45.66. Explore the BITC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF in the past year was 79.41. Within 38.60 - 79.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (BITC) over the year was 38.60. Comparing it with the current 45.36 and 38.60 - 79.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BITC stock split?
Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.32, and -1.56% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 45.32
- 시가
- 45.33
- Bid
- 45.36
- Ask
- 45.66
- 저가
- 45.30
- 고가
- 45.36
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- 0.09%
- 월 변동
- -3.80%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.43%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.56%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4