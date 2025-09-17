통화 / EURTRY
EURTRY: Euro vs Turkish Lira
48.57280 TRY 0.15988 (0.33%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Euro 수익 통화: Turkish Lira
EURTRY 환율이 당일 -0.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 EUR당 저가 48.50001 TRY와 고가 48.90904 TRY로 거래되었습니다
유로 vs 터키 리라 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 유로 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
EURTRY News
일일 변동 비율
48.50001 48.90904
년간 변동
35.77562 49.18258
- 이전 종가
- 48.7326 8
- 시가
- 48.6369 5
- Bid
- 48.5728 0
- Ask
- 48.5731 0
- 저가
- 48.5000 1
- 고가
- 48.9090 4
- 볼륨
- 11.013 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.33%
- 월 변동
- 1.11%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 27.41%
20 9월, 토요일