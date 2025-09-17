CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / EURTRY
EURTRY: Euro vs Turkish Lira

48.78683 TRY 0.05415 (0.11%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Euro Moeda de lucro: Turkish Lira

A taxa do EURTRY para hoje mudou para 0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 48.62365 TRY para 1 EUR e o máximo foi 48.79557 TRY.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Euro vs lira turca. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Euro mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURTRY Notícias

EURTRY on the Community Forum

Faixa diária
48.62365 48.79557
Faixa anual
35.77562 49.18258
Fechamento anterior
48.7326 8
Open
48.6369 5
Bid
48.7868 3
Ask
48.7871 3
Low
48.6236 5
High
48.7955 7
Volume
1.222 K
Mudança diária
0.11%
Mudança mensal
1.55%
Mudança de 6 meses
19.03%
Mudança anual
27.97%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
07:10
EUR
Discurso de Lagarde, Presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Luis de Guindos, Vice-presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
09:45
EUR
Discurso de Schnabel , Membro da Comissão Executiva do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
EUR
Discurso de Nagel, Vice-presidente do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
16:30
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.