UZ Consistency Edge

🛡️ UZ Consistency Edge – The Ultimate Prop Firm Guardian & Auditor

Pass Your Challenge. Keep Your Funded Account. Prove Your Consistency.

UZ Consistency Edge is not just a dashboard; it is a complete institutional-grade auditing suite designed for serious traders. Whether you are attempting a Prop Firm challenge (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.) or managing live capital, this utility acts as your personal Risk Manager, ensuring you stay within the rules and trade with professional consistency.

Unlike simple info-panels, UZ Consistency Edge features a powerful HTML Report Engine that generates downloadable, fund-ready performance reports with interactive equity curves—perfect for analyzing your own trading or proving your track record to investors.

🚀 Why You Need This Tool?

Proprietary trading firms don't just look for profit; they look for consistency. One "lucky" trade or a gambling streak can cost you your account.

  • The Problem: Most traders fail because they unknowingly violate lot size consistency rules, hit hidden daily drawdown limits, or scalp too quickly.

  • The Solution: UZ Consistency Edge monitors every single tick. It grades your lot sizes in real-time, tracks your daily & max drawdown with surgical precision, and alerts you before you break a rule.

🌟 Key Features

1. 📊 Institutional Dashboard (2-in-1 Design)

Choose your view mode instantly with a click:

  • Card Mode (Default): A sleek, modern "Hedge Fund" style interface featuring:

    • Consistency Score (0-100): A proprietary algorithm that rates your trading health based on Win Rate, Profit Factor, and Lot Stability.

    • Session Tracker: Visual breakdown of your activity across London, New York, and Asian sessions.

    • Risk Monitor: Real-time tracking of Balance vs. Equity with visual alerts.

  • Text Mode: A data-dense, ASCII-styled layout for traders who prefer raw data and minimal chart obstruction.

2. 📑 Professional HTML Reporting (Unique Feature)

Click the EXPORT button to generate a stunning, standalone HTML report file instantly.

  • Interactive Growth Chart: Embedded Google Charts™ technology renders a beautiful Balance & Equity curve directly in the report.

  • Scalping Detection: Automatically highlights trades held for less than 60 seconds (or your custom threshold) in Orange/Red, identifying potential rule violations instantly.

  • Trade Auditing: Pairs Entry and Exit times precisely to show exact trade duration (e.g., 01:45:20 )—no more confusing "0 duration" errors.

  • Advanced Metrics: Includes Win Rate, Profit Factor, Daily Drawdown, and Session Distribution stats inside the file.

  • Shareable: The file is saved to your Common/Files folder, ready to be sent to investors or kept for your trading journal.

3. ⚖️ Lot Size Consistency Monitor

Never lose an account due to "Gambling" rules again.

  • Auto-Grading System: The tool calculates your average lot size and grades every new trade:

    • 🟢 Grade A: Safe deviation (e.g., 0.8x - 1.25x average).

    • 🟡 Grade B: Moderate deviation (Warning).

    • 🔴 Grade C: Extreme deviation (Risk of account violation).

  • Real-Time Alerts: Get a push notification immediately if you open a trade that violates your consistency range.

4. 🛡️ Prop Firm Guardian

  • Payout Detection: Automatically detects balance withdrawals (payouts) and resets metrics, so your statistics remain accurate post-payout.

  • Drawdown Defender: Tracks Daily Drawdown and Max Drawdown relative to your account's high-water mark (Peak Balance), ensuring you know exactly how close you are to the breach limit.

  • Profit Cap Warning: Warns you if a single trade constitutes more than 30% (customizable) of your total profit, a common rule in many firms.

5. ⚡ Anti-Scalping Alerts

  • Some firms ban trades closed under 1 minute.

  • UZ Consistency Edge monitors trade duration in real-time. If you close a trade too fast, or if a trade is closed automatically, it logs it and warns you.

⚙️ Input Parameters (Fully Customizable)

=== Date Range Settings ===

  • EnableCustomDateRange : Toggle manual date filtering.

  • DateRangeMode : Auto-detect history, or force Last Week/Month/Quarter.

  • CustomStartDate : Set a specific start date for your audit.

=== Prop Firm Mode ===

  • EnablePropFirmMode : Enhances logic for payout detection.

  • PropFirmResetBalance : Manually set your challenge starting balance (e.g., 100,000).

  • AutoDetectPayouts : Finds "Balance" deals in history to auto-reset stats.

=== Lot Size Consistency ===

  • EnableLotMonitoring : Turn on/off the grading system.

  • MaxDeviationA / MinDeviationA : Set the multiplier limits for Grade A (Green).

  • MaxDeviationC : Set the hard limit for alerts (Red).

=== Risk Management ===

  • EnableDrawdownTracking : Calculate live drawdown from peak balance.

  • EnableDailyReset : Auto-reset daily drawdown stats at server time 00:00.

  • QuickCloseSeconds : Threshold for scalping alerts (default: 60 seconds).

=== Visual & Export ===

  • UseCardLayout : Start in modern Card mode or Text mode.

  • CardColors : Fully customizable colors for Background, Header, Text, and Accents to match your chart template.

  • AutoExportDaily : Automatically save a PDF/HTML report at the end of every day.

🛠️ How To Use

  1. Attach UZ Consistency Edge to any chart (XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc.).

  2. Set your Start Balance (or let it auto-detect the first deposit).

  3. Trade as normal. The dashboard will update in real-time.

  4. Green Score? You are trading consistently.

  5. Red Score? Check the dashboard to see if your Lot Size or Drawdown is off-track.

  6. Click EXPORT at the end of the week to save your professional report.

⚠️ Technical Notes

  • No DLLs Required: 100% Safe MQL5 code.

  • Fast Execution: Optimized specifically not to slow down your terminal.

  • Offline Charts: Works on offline charts and strategy tester visual mode.

Take control of your trading career. Don't let a simple rule violation cost you a funded account.

👉 Download UZ Consistency Edge Today!


SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
지표
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
지표
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
지표
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
지표
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
True Trendlines MT5
Thoriq Jameel
지표
True TrendLines MT5 - Smart Trend Detection & Alerts Overview True TrendLines MT5 is a professional-grade technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots high-probability trend lines on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Using a sophisticated swing point detection algorithm, it helps traders visualize key market structure and potential reversal points with precision. Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection Identifies valid swing highs and lows based on your chosen strength paramet
FREE
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
지표
"Blow It Up!" – The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers:   "YOLO BUY!" arrows   when you should probably panic   Explosive rectangle confetti   (because why not?)   200+ soul-crushing quotes   like   "Your stop loss is imaginary"   and   "This isn’t trading, it’s donating to whales"   Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is like Therapy   – Because daytrading shouldn’t feel
Visual River Flow Divergence Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Introducing the River Flow Divergence Indicator Are you ready to unlock your trading potential? Meet the River Flow Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market trends and reversals with precision. This indicator is tailored for traders who are eager to fine-tune their strategies and take control of their success. Note: This indicator is not optimized out of the box. It’s crafted for you to customize and optimize according to your unique trading style and goals. Ho
Supply and Demand Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
지표
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
지표
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
지표
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Crash Crush Hunter
Muhammad Tanveer
지표
Hello Traders I have created this indicator to Catch SPIKES on Crash1000, Crash500 and Crash300. Follow the below mention instruction for better Result 1. When Red arrow pop up on the Chart, Take a Sell entry 2. Stay in trade until price break below from entry 3. Do not hold trades after all trades went in Blue 4. Keep adding position until spike cross below from intial entry See Example for more assistance
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
지표
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
지표
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
Project IG MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1.57 (7)
Experts
The EA is not a scalper. The EA uses a strategy based on the breakdown of local support and resistance levels, also uses the reverse and rebound from support and resistance levels.  The EA is based on the original author's strategy. Real monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Detailed description of the strategy here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 This is a link for general discussion of the EA:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 Hidden Take profit,
PinBar Pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT5용 Crypto_Forex 지표 PINBAR 패턴, 재도색 및 지연 없음. - "PINBAR 패턴" 지표는 가격 변동 거래에 매우 강력한 지표입니다. - 이 지표는 차트에서 다음과 같은 핀바를 감지합니다. - 상승 핀바 - 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 하락 핀바 - 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 포함. - "PINBAR 패턴" 지표는 지지/저항 레벨과 결합하기 매우 좋습니다. ................................................................................ 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 상품입니다.
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
지표
This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
지표
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
지표
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Experts
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
지표
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
High Probability Reversal Arrow Indicator
Khalil Abokwaik
지표
High Probability Reversal Arrow Indicator The indicator looks for trend exhaustion areas, and plots Buy/Sell arrow after on confirmation of trend exhaustion. Signals can also   be shown as popup alerts, or be sent as e-mail or mobile phone notification. Trades can be taken on breakout of the signal candle. Inputs Signal Type: Aggressive/Normal History Bars : Can be set to 0 (zero) to show all historical signals, or can be set to a limited number of bars for faster execution. Show Alert : True/Fa
Macd Multi Timeframe Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
지표
MACD Multi Time Frame Scanner MACD Scanner MT5 is a powerful and easy-to-use dashboard tool that scans the MACD indicator across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes in real-time. It gives you a complete market overview at a glance, helping you spot bullish and bearish MACD crossovers instantly — without switching between charts. 1. Multi-Symbol / Multi-Timeframe Scanning Allow user to set a watchlist (symbols to scan). Scan across multiple timeframes (M1 → MN). Show signals (Bullish / Beari
Boom kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
지표
Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator – Sell With Confidence The Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator is a scalper’s dream for Boom markets on M1 timeframe . Built to protect you from spikes, it gives precise yellow down arrows for sell entries and red cross exit signals so you always know when to enter and leave the trade. With smart alerts (audible, push, email), you can trade stress-free and secure 8–10 safe candles every time. It’s perfect for scalpers who want fast, consistent profits. Why Traders Choose
