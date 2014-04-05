UZ Consistency Edge

🛡️ UZ Consistency Edge – The Ultimate Prop Firm Guardian & Auditor

Pass Your Challenge. Keep Your Funded Account. Prove Your Consistency.

UZ Consistency Edge is not just a dashboard; it is a complete institutional-grade auditing suite designed for serious traders. Whether you are attempting a Prop Firm challenge (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.) or managing live capital, this utility acts as your personal Risk Manager, ensuring you stay within the rules and trade with professional consistency.

Unlike simple info-panels, UZ Consistency Edge features a powerful HTML Report Engine that generates downloadable, fund-ready performance reports with interactive equity curves—perfect for analyzing your own trading or proving your track record to investors.

🚀 Why You Need This Tool?

Proprietary trading firms don't just look for profit; they look for consistency. One "lucky" trade or a gambling streak can cost you your account.

  • The Problem: Most traders fail because they unknowingly violate lot size consistency rules, hit hidden daily drawdown limits, or scalp too quickly.

  • The Solution: UZ Consistency Edge monitors every single tick. It grades your lot sizes in real-time, tracks your daily & max drawdown with surgical precision, and alerts you before you break a rule.

🌟 Key Features

1. 📊 Institutional Dashboard (2-in-1 Design)

Choose your view mode instantly with a click:

  • Card Mode (Default): A sleek, modern "Hedge Fund" style interface featuring:

    • Consistency Score (0-100): A proprietary algorithm that rates your trading health based on Win Rate, Profit Factor, and Lot Stability.

    • Session Tracker: Visual breakdown of your activity across London, New York, and Asian sessions.

    • Risk Monitor: Real-time tracking of Balance vs. Equity with visual alerts.

  • Text Mode: A data-dense, ASCII-styled layout for traders who prefer raw data and minimal chart obstruction.

2. 📑 Professional HTML Reporting (Unique Feature)

Click the EXPORT button to generate a stunning, standalone HTML report file instantly.

  • Interactive Growth Chart: Embedded Google Charts™ technology renders a beautiful Balance & Equity curve directly in the report.

  • Scalping Detection: Automatically highlights trades held for less than 60 seconds (or your custom threshold) in Orange/Red, identifying potential rule violations instantly.

  • Trade Auditing: Pairs Entry and Exit times precisely to show exact trade duration (e.g., 01:45:20 )—no more confusing "0 duration" errors.

  • Advanced Metrics: Includes Win Rate, Profit Factor, Daily Drawdown, and Session Distribution stats inside the file.

  • Shareable: The file is saved to your Common/Files folder, ready to be sent to investors or kept for your trading journal.

3. ⚖️ Lot Size Consistency Monitor

Never lose an account due to "Gambling" rules again.

  • Auto-Grading System: The tool calculates your average lot size and grades every new trade:

    • 🟢 Grade A: Safe deviation (e.g., 0.8x - 1.25x average).

    • 🟡 Grade B: Moderate deviation (Warning).

    • 🔴 Grade C: Extreme deviation (Risk of account violation).

  • Real-Time Alerts: Get a push notification immediately if you open a trade that violates your consistency range.

4. 🛡️ Prop Firm Guardian

  • Payout Detection: Automatically detects balance withdrawals (payouts) and resets metrics, so your statistics remain accurate post-payout.

  • Drawdown Defender: Tracks Daily Drawdown and Max Drawdown relative to your account's high-water mark (Peak Balance), ensuring you know exactly how close you are to the breach limit.

  • Profit Cap Warning: Warns you if a single trade constitutes more than 30% (customizable) of your total profit, a common rule in many firms.

5. ⚡ Anti-Scalping Alerts

  • Some firms ban trades closed under 1 minute.

  • UZ Consistency Edge monitors trade duration in real-time. If you close a trade too fast, or if a trade is closed automatically, it logs it and warns you.

⚙️ Input Parameters (Fully Customizable)

=== Date Range Settings ===

  • EnableCustomDateRange : Toggle manual date filtering.

  • DateRangeMode : Auto-detect history, or force Last Week/Month/Quarter.

  • CustomStartDate : Set a specific start date for your audit.

=== Prop Firm Mode ===

  • EnablePropFirmMode : Enhances logic for payout detection.

  • PropFirmResetBalance : Manually set your challenge starting balance (e.g., 100,000).

  • AutoDetectPayouts : Finds "Balance" deals in history to auto-reset stats.

=== Lot Size Consistency ===

  • EnableLotMonitoring : Turn on/off the grading system.

  • MaxDeviationA / MinDeviationA : Set the multiplier limits for Grade A (Green).

  • MaxDeviationC : Set the hard limit for alerts (Red).

=== Risk Management ===

  • EnableDrawdownTracking : Calculate live drawdown from peak balance.

  • EnableDailyReset : Auto-reset daily drawdown stats at server time 00:00.

  • QuickCloseSeconds : Threshold for scalping alerts (default: 60 seconds).

=== Visual & Export ===

  • UseCardLayout : Start in modern Card mode or Text mode.

  • CardColors : Fully customizable colors for Background, Header, Text, and Accents to match your chart template.

  • AutoExportDaily : Automatically save a PDF/HTML report at the end of every day.

🛠️ How To Use

  1. Attach UZ Consistency Edge to any chart (XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc.).

  2. Set your Start Balance (or let it auto-detect the first deposit).

  3. Trade as normal. The dashboard will update in real-time.

  4. Green Score? You are trading consistently.

  5. Red Score? Check the dashboard to see if your Lot Size or Drawdown is off-track.

  6. Click EXPORT at the end of the week to save your professional report.

⚠️ Technical Notes

  • No DLLs Required: 100% Safe MQL5 code.

  • Fast Execution: Optimized specifically not to slow down your terminal.

  • Offline Charts: Works on offline charts and strategy tester visual mode.

Take control of your trading career. Don't let a simple rule violation cost you a funded account.

👉 Download UZ Consistency Edge Today!


