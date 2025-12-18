UTS Signal Provider
- 유틸리티
- Dawid Aaron Zinserling
- 버전: 1.3
- 업데이트됨: 19 12월 2025
- 활성화: 5
UTS Signal Provider v1.1 – Ultimate Trading Signal Broadcaster for MT5
UTS Signal Provider is a powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed specifically for traders who want to broadcast their live trading activity as high-quality signals to private or public channels on Discord and Telegram. It turns your MT5 trading account into a fully automated signal provider, allowing followers (VIP subscribers or free members) to receive real-time updates on your trades without you having to manually copy-paste or screenshot anything.
Key Features & What It Can Do
UTS Signal Provider monitors your account in real-time and sends beautifully formatted, professional alerts for:
- New Trade Openings Instantly notifies when you open a Buy ("I'm BUYING") or Sell ("I'm SELLING") position. Includes:
- Symbol
- Entry number (e.g., #1, #2 per symbol – auto-sequenced)
- Entry price
- Volume/lot size (optional)
- Stop Loss & Take Profit (if set immediately)
- Custom prefixes and emojis for visual appeal
- SL/TP Modifications Alerts whenever you add, move, or remove Stop Loss or Take Profit – essential for followers to manage risk accurately.
- Partial Closes Detects and reports when you partially close a position (e.g., reducing volume from 0.50 to 0.20).
- Profit State Alerts Sends a single "In PROFIT!" message the first time a position (or group of positions on the same symbol) exceeds your set minimum profit threshold (e.g., +$1.00). Optionally includes the exact profit amount.
- Trade Closures (Including Batch Closes) Smart detection of single or multiple simultaneous closes:
- Identifies reason: Manual, SL hit, or TP hit
- Smart headers: "TP Close Alert", "SL Close Alert", "Profit Close Alert", or "Loss Close Alert"
- Shows profit/loss per symbol and overall net (with optional exact $ amounts)
- Handles batch closes across multiple symbols elegantly
- Pending Orders Full support for Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders:
- New pending order alerts (with entry price, volume, SL/TP)
- Modifications to price/SL/TP
- Cancellation alerts (if not filled)
- Daily Performance Reports
- Automatic daily summary sent at a user-defined time (e.g., 23:59)
- Manual "Send Report" button for instant reports
- Breakdown by symbol: trades closed, wins/losses, profit per symbol, total net profit/loss, win rate
- Only includes trades that were actually signaled (perfect for accurate stats)
Dual-Channel Support (Group A & Group B)
- Group A (VIP/Premium Channel): Typically your paid subscribers. Monitors up to 20 custom symbols (multi-symbol mode).
- Group B (Free Channel): Optional secondary channel for free signals. Also supports up to 20 separate symbols.
- Both groups can run simultaneously, with independent Discord webhooks and Telegram bot/chat IDs.
- Smart Fallback: If no symbols are configured for a group but it's enabled, the EA automatically monitors the current chart symbol – perfect for single-symbol trading without extra setup.
Advanced Filtering & Customization
- Manual Trades Only Mode: Ignore automated EA trades (except those with a specific magic number) – ensures only your intentional signals are broadcast.
- One-Click Quick Trading: Built-in Buy/Sell buttons with adjustable lot size for fast manual entries.
- Profit Amount Visibility: Toggle showing exact $ profits in alerts/reports.
- Volume in Signals: Optional lot size display.
- Minimize Panel: Compact mode to save chart space.
- Symbol Editor: Easy in-chart panel to add/edit the 20 symbols per group.
- Anti-Spam & Reliability: Rate limiting, retry logic for web requests, survives chart changes/reloads.
How It Works (Technical Overview)
- Attach the EA to any chart (preferably one of your traded synthetic indices).
- Configure Discord webhooks and Telegram bot token/chat IDs for Group A and/or B.
- Use the Symbol Editor to add your watched symbols (e.g., Crash 500 Index, Boom 1000 Index) – or leave empty to auto-use the current chart.
- Toggle features via the futuristic on-chart control panel (alert types, channels, etc.).
- Trade normally (manual or with your own EAs).
- The EA detects changes in positions/pending orders, formats professional messages, and sends them instantly to your channels.
All tracking survives EA removal/restart via global variables. It intelligently ignores old trades opened before the EA started and handles partial closes, batch closes, and modifications without spam.
Perfect For
- Signal providers running VIP Telegram/Discord groups on Boom/Crash synthetic indices.
- Traders wanting transparent, professional-looking signals with full trade lifecycle coverage.
- Anyone needing separate premium/free channels with different symbol focus.
Disclaimer: This EA does not place trades automatically – it only monitors and broadcasts your existing activity. All alerts include "Not Financial Advice • Trade at Your Own Risk".
UTS Signal Provider v4.1 is the ultimate tool for turning your trading into a polished, reliable signal service – fully featured, stable, and future-proof for 2025 and beyond!