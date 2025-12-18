UTS Signal Provider v1.1 – Ultimate Trading Signal Broadcaster for MT5

UTS Signal Provider is a powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed specifically for traders who want to broadcast their live trading activity as high-quality signals to private or public channels on Discord and Telegram. It turns your MT5 trading account into a fully automated signal provider, allowing followers (VIP subscribers or free members) to receive real-time updates on your trades without you having to manually copy-paste or screenshot anything.

Key Features & What It Can Do

UTS Signal Provider monitors your account in real-time and sends beautifully formatted, professional alerts for:

New Trade Openings Instantly notifies when you open a Buy ("I'm BUYING") or Sell ("I'm SELLING") position. Includes: Symbol Entry number (e.g., #1, #2 per symbol – auto-sequenced) Entry price Volume/lot size (optional) Stop Loss & Take Profit (if set immediately) Custom prefixes and emojis for visual appeal

Instantly notifies when you open a Buy ("I'm BUYING") or Sell ("I'm SELLING") position. Includes: SL/TP Modifications Alerts whenever you add, move, or remove Stop Loss or Take Profit – essential for followers to manage risk accurately.

Alerts whenever you add, move, or remove Stop Loss or Take Profit – essential for followers to manage risk accurately. Partial Closes Detects and reports when you partially close a position (e.g., reducing volume from 0.50 to 0.20).

Detects and reports when you partially close a position (e.g., reducing volume from 0.50 to 0.20). Profit State Alerts Sends a single "In PROFIT!" message the first time a position (or group of positions on the same symbol) exceeds your set minimum profit threshold (e.g., +$1.00). Optionally includes the exact profit amount.

Sends a single "In PROFIT!" message the first time a position (or group of positions on the same symbol) exceeds your set minimum profit threshold (e.g., +$1.00). Optionally includes the exact profit amount. Trade Closures (Including Batch Closes) Smart detection of single or multiple simultaneous closes: Identifies reason: Manual, SL hit, or TP hit Smart headers: "TP Close Alert", "SL Close Alert", "Profit Close Alert", or "Loss Close Alert" Shows profit/loss per symbol and overall net (with optional exact $ amounts) Handles batch closes across multiple symbols elegantly

Smart detection of single or multiple simultaneous closes: Pending Orders Full support for Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders: New pending order alerts (with entry price, volume, SL/TP) Modifications to price/SL/TP Cancellation alerts (if not filled)

Full support for Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders: Daily Performance Reports Automatic daily summary sent at a user-defined time (e.g., 23:59) Manual "Send Report" button for instant reports Breakdown by symbol: trades closed, wins/losses, profit per symbol, total net profit/loss, win rate Only includes trades that were actually signaled (perfect for accurate stats)



Dual-Channel Support (Group A & Group B)

Group A (VIP/Premium Channel) : Typically your paid subscribers. Monitors up to 20 custom symbols (multi-symbol mode).

: Typically your paid subscribers. Monitors up to 20 custom symbols (multi-symbol mode). Group B (Free Channel) : Optional secondary channel for free signals. Also supports up to 20 separate symbols.

: Optional secondary channel for free signals. Also supports up to 20 separate symbols. Both groups can run simultaneously, with independent Discord webhooks and Telegram bot/chat IDs.

Smart Fallback: If no symbols are configured for a group but it's enabled, the EA automatically monitors the current chart symbol – perfect for single-symbol trading without extra setup.

Advanced Filtering & Customization

Manual Trades Only Mode : Ignore automated EA trades (except those with a specific magic number) – ensures only your intentional signals are broadcast.

: Ignore automated EA trades (except those with a specific magic number) – ensures only your intentional signals are broadcast. One-Click Quick Trading : Built-in Buy/Sell buttons with adjustable lot size for fast manual entries.

: Built-in Buy/Sell buttons with adjustable lot size for fast manual entries. Profit Amount Visibility : Toggle showing exact $ profits in alerts/reports.

: Toggle showing exact $ profits in alerts/reports. Volume in Signals : Optional lot size display.

: Optional lot size display. Minimize Panel : Compact mode to save chart space.

: Compact mode to save chart space. Symbol Editor : Easy in-chart panel to add/edit the 20 symbols per group.

: Easy in-chart panel to add/edit the 20 symbols per group. Anti-Spam & Reliability: Rate limiting, retry logic for web requests, survives chart changes/reloads.

How It Works (Technical Overview)

Attach the EA to any chart (preferably one of your traded synthetic indices). Configure Discord webhooks and Telegram bot token/chat IDs for Group A and/or B. Use the Symbol Editor to add your watched symbols (e.g., Crash 500 Index, Boom 1000 Index) – or leave empty to auto-use the current chart. Toggle features via the futuristic on-chart control panel (alert types, channels, etc.). Trade normally (manual or with your own EAs). The EA detects changes in positions/pending orders, formats professional messages, and sends them instantly to your channels.

All tracking survives EA removal/restart via global variables. It intelligently ignores old trades opened before the EA started and handles partial closes, batch closes, and modifications without spam.

Perfect For

Signal providers running VIP Telegram/Discord groups on Boom/Crash synthetic indices.

Traders wanting transparent, professional-looking signals with full trade lifecycle coverage.

Anyone needing separate premium/free channels with different symbol focus.

Disclaimer: This EA does not place trades automatically – it only monitors and broadcasts your existing activity. All alerts include "Not Financial Advice • Trade at Your Own Risk".

UTS Signal Provider v4.1 is the ultimate tool for turning your trading into a polished, reliable signal service – fully featured, stable, and future-proof for 2025 and beyond!