UTS Signal Provider

UTS Signal Provider v1.1 – Ultimate Trading Signal Broadcaster for MT5

UTS Signal Provider is a powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed specifically for traders who want to broadcast their live trading activity as high-quality signals to private or public channels on Discord and Telegram. It turns your MT5 trading account into a fully automated signal provider, allowing followers (VIP subscribers or free members) to receive real-time updates on your trades without you having to manually copy-paste or screenshot anything.

Key Features & What It Can Do

UTS Signal Provider monitors your account in real-time and sends beautifully formatted, professional alerts for:

  • New Trade Openings Instantly notifies when you open a Buy ("I'm BUYING") or Sell ("I'm SELLING") position. Includes:
    • Symbol
    • Entry number (e.g., #1, #2 per symbol – auto-sequenced)
    • Entry price
    • Volume/lot size (optional)
    • Stop Loss & Take Profit (if set immediately)
    • Custom prefixes and emojis for visual appeal
  • SL/TP Modifications Alerts whenever you add, move, or remove Stop Loss or Take Profit – essential for followers to manage risk accurately.
  • Partial Closes Detects and reports when you partially close a position (e.g., reducing volume from 0.50 to 0.20).
  • Profit State Alerts Sends a single "In PROFIT!" message the first time a position (or group of positions on the same symbol) exceeds your set minimum profit threshold (e.g., +$1.00). Optionally includes the exact profit amount.
  • Trade Closures (Including Batch Closes) Smart detection of single or multiple simultaneous closes:
    • Identifies reason: Manual, SL hit, or TP hit
    • Smart headers: "TP Close Alert", "SL Close Alert", "Profit Close Alert", or "Loss Close Alert"
    • Shows profit/loss per symbol and overall net (with optional exact $ amounts)
    • Handles batch closes across multiple symbols elegantly
  • Pending Orders Full support for Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders:
    • New pending order alerts (with entry price, volume, SL/TP)
    • Modifications to price/SL/TP
    • Cancellation alerts (if not filled)
  • Daily Performance Reports
    • Automatic daily summary sent at a user-defined time (e.g., 23:59)
    • Manual "Send Report" button for instant reports
    • Breakdown by symbol: trades closed, wins/losses, profit per symbol, total net profit/loss, win rate
    • Only includes trades that were actually signaled (perfect for accurate stats)

Dual-Channel Support (Group A & Group B)

  • Group A (VIP/Premium Channel): Typically your paid subscribers. Monitors up to 20 custom symbols (multi-symbol mode).
  • Group B (Free Channel): Optional secondary channel for free signals. Also supports up to 20 separate symbols.
  • Both groups can run simultaneously, with independent Discord webhooks and Telegram bot/chat IDs.
  • Smart Fallback: If no symbols are configured for a group but it's enabled, the EA automatically monitors the current chart symbol – perfect for single-symbol trading without extra setup.

Advanced Filtering & Customization

  • Manual Trades Only Mode: Ignore automated EA trades (except those with a specific magic number) – ensures only your intentional signals are broadcast.
  • One-Click Quick Trading: Built-in Buy/Sell buttons with adjustable lot size for fast manual entries.
  • Profit Amount Visibility: Toggle showing exact $ profits in alerts/reports.
  • Volume in Signals: Optional lot size display.
  • Minimize Panel: Compact mode to save chart space.
  • Symbol Editor: Easy in-chart panel to add/edit the 20 symbols per group.
  • Anti-Spam & Reliability: Rate limiting, retry logic for web requests, survives chart changes/reloads.

How It Works (Technical Overview)

  1. Attach the EA to any chart (preferably one of your traded synthetic indices).
  2. Configure Discord webhooks and Telegram bot token/chat IDs for Group A and/or B.
  3. Use the Symbol Editor to add your watched symbols (e.g., Crash 500 Index, Boom 1000 Index) – or leave empty to auto-use the current chart.
  4. Toggle features via the futuristic on-chart control panel (alert types, channels, etc.).
  5. Trade normally (manual or with your own EAs).
  6. The EA detects changes in positions/pending orders, formats professional messages, and sends them instantly to your channels.

All tracking survives EA removal/restart via global variables. It intelligently ignores old trades opened before the EA started and handles partial closes, batch closes, and modifications without spam.

Perfect For

  • Signal providers running VIP Telegram/Discord groups on Boom/Crash synthetic indices.
  • Traders wanting transparent, professional-looking signals with full trade lifecycle coverage.
  • Anyone needing separate premium/free channels with different symbol focus.

Disclaimer: This EA does not place trades automatically – it only monitors and broadcasts your existing activity. All alerts include "Not Financial Advice • Trade at Your Own Risk".

UTS Signal Provider v4.1 is the ultimate tool for turning your trading into a polished, reliable signal service – fully featured, stable, and future-proof for 2025 and beyond!


Boom Spike Master
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
지표
Boom Spike mater is the future for trading Boom markets. It has been designed to run on Boom 300 , 500 and 1000 markets on the 1 minute timeframe. It has 2 different trading modes (Aggressive and Normal) Aggressive mode will plot Yellow and blue arrows. 2 different conditions to help you make the right choice. Enter first trade on yellow arrow and second trade on blue candle. SL in this mode will be 10 Candles from the blue arrow. Normal mode will only plot red arrows on the chart. This mode is
FlowSeeker
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
지표
FlowSeeker is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), developed by Ultron Trading Solutions ( www.ultrontradingsolutions.co.za ). It is designed to identify momentum shifts and directional changes in the market through two primary signals. Providing visual plots, optional buy/sell arrows, reversal crosses, a multi-timeframe trend panel, a candle timer, and alert notifications. It includes user-configurable settings for signals, plotting, trend trading filters, alerts, and display op
UTS Trading Stat
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
지표
The UTS Trading Stat indicator, developed by Ultron Trading Solutions, is a customizable tool designed to track and display trading statistics for the current chart's symbol. It presents a visual dashboard on the chart, offering real-time insights into trading performance with a toggleable panel (STAT SHOW/STAT HIDE) for user convenience. Below is a detailed description of its features and functionality: Trading Statistics Displayed : Current Positions : Number of open profit/loss trades and tot
Ultron Trend Master
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
지표
ULTRON TREND MASTER This Indicator strategy works on any volatility market together with currency pairs and gold. It uses 2 files (Ultron Trend Master 1 and 2) Due to only uploading one file. Please also download Ultron Trend Master 1 free from comment section of this indicator  . The purchased file is the main file with the strategy and should be used together with Trend Master 1 File. The only indicator on the market that will be able to trade any Vix market together with any currency pair or
Spike Hunter Boom Crash
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
지표
UTS Trade Guardian
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
유틸리티
UTS TradeGuardian – Smart Trade Management EA (MT5) UTS TradeGuardian is a powerful trade-management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to protect, manage, and optimize manually opened trades —whether you open them from MT5 on PC, mobile, or tablet . This EA does not open trades for you . Instead, it acts as a professional trade guardian , automatically managing your positions once they are open. What UTS TradeGuardian Does Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit Once a position is opened
