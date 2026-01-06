SignalsSections
Ruslan Pishun

EA Legendary Scalper SL3 XAUUSD BTCUSD

Ruslan Pishun
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Weltrade-Real
1:500
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
20 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
15 (42.86%)
Best trade:
6.84 USD
Worst trade:
-2.78 USD
Gross Profit:
30.84 USD (87 521 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.66 USD (55 136 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (17.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.37 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
52 seconds
Recovery Factor:
4.22
Long Trades:
23 (65.71%)
Short Trades:
12 (34.29%)
Profit Factor:
2.64
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
1.54 USD
Average Loss:
-0.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.54 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
18.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.63 USD
Maximal:
4.54 USD (4.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 23
XAUUSD_i 12
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1
XAUUSD_i 18
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 15K
XAUUSD_i 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +6.84 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.86 USD

pair/timeframe: XAUUSD / M30, BTCUSD / M30

The set file used is:  "ea legendary scalper mt5 (xauusd_m30__3_digit_pairs__sl_3% ).set" ,    "ea legendary scalper mt5 (btcusd_m30__2_digit_pairs__sl_3% ).set"

EA MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158843
EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158478
2026.01.06 06:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
