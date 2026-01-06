- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
20 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
15 (42.86%)
Best trade:
6.84 USD
Worst trade:
-2.78 USD
Gross Profit:
30.84 USD (87 521 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.66 USD (55 136 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (17.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.37 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
52 seconds
Recovery Factor:
4.22
Long Trades:
23 (65.71%)
Short Trades:
12 (34.29%)
Profit Factor:
2.64
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
1.54 USD
Average Loss:
-0.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.54 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
18.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.63 USD
Maximal:
4.54 USD (4.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|23
|XAUUSD_i
|12
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|1
|XAUUSD_i
|18
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|15K
|XAUUSD_i
|18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
pair/timeframe: XAUUSD / M30, BTCUSD / M30
The set file used is: "ea legendary scalper mt5 (xauusd_m30__3_digit_pairs__sl_3% ).set" , "ea legendary scalper mt5 (btcusd_m30__2_digit_pairs__sl_3% ).set"
EA MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158843
EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158478
No reviews