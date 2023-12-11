DMF Ai Ftmo Challenge and Prop Firms pass Safely

5 
CM = "DMF_AI_EA_ROBOT";
Strategy = 1 
ElapsedSECONDS = 7
 MaxDailyProfit = 3500
 MaxDailyLoss = -1500 
MaxMonthlyProfit=10000
 LS= 1.3
 CSL=1.3 
ESL=1.3 
PF= 50 
STP=50
 CPF=50
 TND= 50
 Lot= 150
BLS= 150
CLS= 150
TradingBetween = 16:30-23:30
 Risk_Triger=+010
 Mg = 2001 
MAX Range Allowed = 100000 
Bars For Range =    1

🛠️⚙️  backtesting parameters provided Above; for ftmo broker only, account size 100K, Pair USTECHCASH100 Timeframe= H1 or H4. for other brokers and pairs contact support.

 if encounter error 130 kindly change spread to 100 from current spread. 

📍For Countries with Prop firms MT4 restrictions we support trade copying from MT4 to DXTrader, Matchtrader, TradeLocker, and Ctrader.

🚫 Our tool is only sold in official mql5 market, not even on Ebay beware of scammers and do not fall victim out of curiosity.

✅ Note contact our supportt elegram(DMF_aggressive) for further assistance on how to setup 

DMF AI EA ROBOT FOR PROPS FIRMS CHALLENGE, EVALUATION TEST PASSING SAFELY. FTMO ETC

This is not a new product in the market but a unique Version created separately to reduce cost.

This Robot was built to work conveniently with Censored accounts , with Best Risk Management.

✅💓 Check performance test on live account here

(Account: 133525277

server: Exness-MT5Real9

password: Drain2025$ )

✅ Trading with Daily maximum loss and daily maximum profit Protections

✅ takes advantage of News spikes

✅ Fully Automated

✅ Varieties of Strategies to choose from

✅ Easily customizable to 100s of strategies


❌ No Martingale

❌  No Grid

❌ Hedging


Note: this is for use, on both challenge account and funded account not just passing the challenge. Best of luck

For censored prop firms  message us to get a personal custom version of our EA



Do well to reach us for further assistant Telegram: @DMF_aggressive


Best Regard ITace (Mr. Marve)

리뷰 5
142818530
30
142818530 2024.11.04 20:17 
 

great support

Bilal J
99
Bilal J 2024.08.21 17:56 
 

The fantastic EA fulfills its functions. The sold helped me adjust and configure the very friendly bot.

Livio Yves Chathuant
983
Livio Yves Chathuant 2024.03.13 09:15 
 

I give a 10/10 I am an ftmo demo on a 100k account, in 8 days I finished the challenge +5.15%, the developer very serious he helped me a lot to configure the bot, very kind and fast . I give 5 stars. https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=1f659d8769a0&lang=en

추천 제품
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
새로운 Expert Advisor BitcoinRobotTradingEA를 소개합니다. 이 EA는 시장 분석 시 추세 추종이라는 개념을 활용하여 전체 거래 설정을 추세에 맞춰 최적화합니다. 거래 입력 시 시장 추세를 정밀하게 분석하는 이 EA는 시장의 주문 흐름과 함께 주문 차단(Orderblock) 구간을 고려하여 분석의 정확성을 높입니다. 이러한 이유로 이 Expert Advisor는 금융 시장에서 최고의 상품 중 하나로 손꼽힙니다. 이 EA 개발에 사용된 알고리즘은 진입 및 변동 마이너스(floating minus) 관리 모두에 신뢰할 수 있는 알고리즘입니다. 이 EA는 M15 시간대에 사용되는 비트코인 ​​암호화폐 쌍에 사용하도록 설계되었습니다. BitcoinRobotTradingEA는 단기간에 높은 수익 잠재력을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 고성능 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 적응형 손절매 및 손익분기점 메커니즘을 활용하며, 우수한 트레일링 스톱(trailing-stop)
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Budicon Beast Mode
Olabode Egbeyemi Adu
Experts
Budicon:   Beast Mode The Emergence of the Financial Market Beast Only 10 copies left at current price, Final Price is $5,499 Enjoy Prop Firm Mode! With Conservative Mode on, it can handle unto 10 Pairs on $1000 Account  Set files for Forex Pairs   Available for download  In Comment Section. Enjoy Steady Equity curve Growth Take advantage of the News Monster Mode No martingale  No Risky Trading Approach Portfolio Diversification as it can trade many FOREX Pairs Proven Trading Strategies Used. D
Simple Trades
Oluremi Oluyale
Experts
Simple Trades Simple Trades  EA scalps the intra-day price movement in the direction of trend.  Timeframe:  The time frame it is attached to is irrelevant. It takes its calculations from different time frames. Pair:  It can work on any instrument.  Performance:  EA is a great tool for scalping short and medium price directions. An open position can be on from between 1- 5 days. PARAMETERS 1.  Begin Hr:  Hour of the day you want EA to start scanning the market for trading opportunities. 2.  End
Forexking
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
10개 중 3개만 $1000에 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $1600으로 인상됩니다. ForexKing은 데이터를 분석하는 EA이며 기본적으로 모든 트렌드에서 모든 좋은 거래 설정을 짜내고 Gbpusd Forex 쌍과 다른 쌍을 거래하는 트렌드 추종 EA입니다. 이 EA는 트렌드 시장 상황에서 주문을 입력하는 가장 좋은 옵션을 제공합니다. ForexKing의 가장 큰 차이점은 EA가 다른 EA보다 위험:보상 비율을 훨씬 더 잘 제어할 수 있다는 것입니다. 이는 진입점을 제어하고 정밀하고 정확하게 미결 주문을 관리하는 도구 세트 덕분에 가능합니다. 우리는 통화 쌍과 상관관계가 있는 자산에 대한 모델 간 시장 종속성과 파급 효과를 줄이기 위한 메커니즘을 구축했습니다. - 이 EA는 시뮬레이션된 Forex 환경에서 훈련된 적응형 에이전트로 구축되어 드로다운을 최소화하면서 위험 조정 수익률(샤프 비율)을 극대화합니다. EA는 모든 주문에 손절매를 사용하며, EA는 위험한 거래 방법을
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
Justice Chinemelum Clement
Experts
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
King David RSI expert
David Nkwuda Ovuoba
Experts
King David Scalper – Master the Markets with Royal Precision   Summon the commanding power of the "King David Scalper," a finely tuned trading weapon forged to reign supreme in the high-speed realm of scalping. Drawing inspiration from the storied cunning and accuracy of King David, this expert advisor strikes with lethal precision, capturing fleeting market opportunities with unmatched finesse. Tailored for traders hungry for swift profits, King David Scalper excels in turbulent waters, chasi
Sableng Stochastic Sar
Destian Tri Handoko
Experts
Trade signals of advanced   parabolic sar, and stochastic   indicator Best used   1-2 hours after high impact news after the robot makes an order and get a profit or loss, the   robot will automatically stop , so your capital is maintained, you can set how many points you want, but you   cannot change the loss you want ,   you can change the amount of loss you want if the order already occurred tips take profit 50 to 150 points You can set the robot active at a certain time if the robot has gain
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Experts
OtmScalp EA V1 - EUR, 금, BTC를 위한 AI 스캘핑 로봇 OtmScalp EA V1 - EUR, 금, BTC를 위한 AI 스캘핑 로봇 한정 기간 특가: $499만 (정가 $1200 - 조만간 가격 인상 예정) OtmScalp EA V1을 선택해야 하는 이유 꾸준한 일일 수익 - 공격적이면서도 통제된 스캘핑 전략 3가지 전문 버전 - EUR 페어, 금(XAU/USD), 비트코인(BTC/USD) 최적화 완전 자동화 트레이딩 - 24시간/주5일 운영, 수동 개입 불필요 스마트 위험 관리 - 자동 손절매, 익절 및 동적 로트 크기 조정 수익 창출 원리 높은 승률 전략 - AI가 미세 추세를 밀리초 단위로 분석 및 실행 낮은 드로다운 - 고급 위험 관리로 자본 보호 모든 브로커 호환 - IC Markets, Pepperstone, RoboForex 등에서 테스트 완료 간편한 설정 - 2분 내 설치, 코딩 지식 불필요 실제 성능 (백테스트 & 실거래 결과) EUR/USD 버
Crypto Risk Master
The Anh Vu
Experts
Crypto Risk Master is a state-of-the-art breakout system that has already stably generated profit for our funds for years. We respect imperfection, and there is no risk-free trading strategy in the financial markets, particularly in Cryptocurrency. The Risk Master is designed as the heart of the system to manage account drawdown as long as the market breakout happens. The system can automatically preserve your profit by optimizing its allocation to future trades. Advanced statistics are applied
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Xauusd Trend Pro
Sheriff Ajbola Adewoye
Experts
XAUUSD Trend Pro Expert Advisor XAUUSD Trend Pro is an automated trading robot built for XAUUSD Gold. The EA trades only in the direction of the trend and focuses on controlled risk and steady performance. It uses simple and proven tools to avoid overtrading and protect the account. How the EA Trades Trend Direction The EA uses moving averages on higher and lower timeframes to define the main market trend. Buy trades are taken only in an uptrend. Sell trades are taken only in a downtrend. Entry
SmartDCA Ea
Ionut-danut Cardos
Experts
Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with SmartDCA Trader! SmartDCA Trader is your ultimate companion in navigating the dynamic world of Forex trading. Leveraging the highly effective Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, this expert advisor is designed to optimize your trades, minimize risks, and maximize profits—all with precision and simplicity. Why Choose SmartDCA Trader? Powerful DCA Strategy: Automatically adjusts and averages positions during market fluctuations to secure better entry prices
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Scalper Grid
Sze Yu Ma
4.67 (3)
Experts
Features Summary   This EA leverages strategies and algorithms of the two popular strategies, scalping and grid trading. After tuning it not only takes advantage of scalper’s high win rate, but also grid system’s high resilience in the case of an unexpected trend.  Phased setup allows you to fine-tune volume, take-profit etc. strategies differently at different level of grid and equity. It also allow the EA to get out of a trending market easily by adjusting the TP target automatically. When Tim
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
1 (1)
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
FREE
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
Traderspro
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Experts
TradersPro — Fully Automated Buy/Sell EA for Steady Growth Automated Buy/Sell EA Demo-tested: +200% Growth ️ Plug-and-Trade Setup — No Experience Needed Description: TradersPro is a fully automated Forex EA designed for consistent buy/sell trading with minimal supervision. It uses a smart trend-and-reversal logic with built-in risk management to help traders grow their accounts steadily. Developed after months of testing, TradersPro performs well in both trending and volatile market con
Regression Channel double
Vadim Zotov
3.4 (5)
Experts
Trading robot for a real account. It is a continuation of the idea used as the basis of the popular Regression Channel EA. Unlike its predecessor, it uses a bidirectional trading algorithm. The robot trades inside a channel formed by regression curves. Deals are always by stop losses. Strategy Features The robot trades inside a trend channel bound by the curves of a polynomial regression. The trend direction and strength are determined by the gradient of the channel cures during the trading. Ma
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Jack Code Pot
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Jack Code Pot robot automatically analyzes the market when it reaches a certain level of price movement speed. An Expert Advisor of a new type Jack Code Pot - works using sharp tick movements. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. This makes the Expert Advisor attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The robot has a built-in system
NeverScalping
Yeun Jung Hwan
Experts
NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. The recommendations are as follows optimized   for the   EUR / USD's D1 chart.   There are no other compone
Manual Grid CM
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor helps you set a network of pending orders and collect profit from any price movement. You can use it to trade many grid strategies. You can also use it to track open positions. "Buy Stop — - open a network of pending stop orders for sale "Sell Stop" - open a network of pending stop orders for purchase "Buy Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for sale "Sell Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for purchase "Close Buy" - button for closing the entire net
Trend thrreecoins
Chunwei Guan
Experts
The trend triangle is quite complex. It is a hedge between two straight currencies and one cross currency, or between two cross currencies. Traders are often affected by external factors and cannot strictly execute it, resulting in losses. After a large number of data statistical analysis and strict scientific demonstration calculation, the system can achieve stable profits through many years of real transaction verification. Traders are expected to strictly follow the trading rules. Trend trian
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 손실에서 탄생했습니다. 고통으로 완성되었고, 목적을 가지고 출시되었습니다. ️ 구조입니다. 투기가 아닙니다. 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 단순한 트레이딩 로봇이 아닙니다. 오랜 세월의 실패를 통해 만들어진, 전투에서 단련된 엔진이며, 단 하나의 사명을 위해 설계되었습니다. 바로   시장이 격변할 때 당신의 자산을 보호하고, 회복하고, 성장시키는 것입니다.   세 가지 강력한 전략을 완벽하게 조화시켜 결합했습니다   . 마팅게일을 활용한 손실 그리드   : 손실을 흡수하고 완전한 회복을 향해 나아갑니다. 마팅게일로 그리드에서 승리   : 기세를 타고 동시에 스마트한 이득을 얻습니다. 로트 곱셈을 이용한 헤지   : 반전을 포착하고 수익성 있는 출구를 강제합니다. 시간대:   H4 플랫폼:   MetaTrader 4(MT4) 최소 잔액:   $10,000 브로커:   모든 브로커 통화쌍:   모든 통화쌍   (기본
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Experts
MATrader QuickScalper – MATrader 코어 기반의 정밀 스캘핑 MATrader QuickScalper은 Marc Albrecht Trading에서 개발한 전용 스캘핑 EA로, 잘 알려진 MATrader AI 옆에서 구동되는 독립 전략 으로 제작되었습니다. MATrader AI가 적응형 사이클 로직과 더 큰 시장 움직임에 초점을 둔다면, MATrader QuickScalper 은 빠른 체결, 짧은 보유 시간, 깔끔한 스캘핑 진입 을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이 EA가 MATrader라는 이름을 사용하는 이유는 동일한 핵심 철학 위에 만들어졌기 때문입니다: 검증된 로직, 실제 거래 환경, 그리고 어떤 “지름길”도 쓰지 않는다 . (우리는 MATrader 시스템을 MQL5에 공개하기 전까지 수년 동안 테스트하고 다듬었습니다. 원래의 MATrader 등록은 #1 순위까지 올라갔지만 삭제 후 재업로드되면서 리뷰와 랭킹이 초기화되었습니다. 진지하게 테스트한 뒤 리뷰를
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA는 그리드 거래 전략을 사용하도록 설계된 자동화된 프로그램입니다. BTCUSD GRID EA는 초보자와 숙련된 거래자 모두에게 매우 유용합니다.   사용할 수 있는 다른 유형의 거래 봇이 있지만 그리드 거래 전략의 논리적 특성으로 인해 암호화폐 그리드 거래 봇이 문제 없이 자동화된 거래를 쉽게 수행할 수 있습니다.   BTCUSD GRID EA는 그리드 거래 봇을 시험해 보고자 하는 경우 사용할 수 있는 최고의 플랫폼입니다. BTCUSD GRID EA는 통화 변동성이 큰 경우에도 이상적인 가격 지점에서 자동 거래를 수행할 수 있기 때문에 암호화폐 산업에 매우 효과적입니다.   이 자동 거래 전략의 주요 목적은 EA 내에서 미리 설정된 가격 변동에 따라 수많은 매수 및 매도 주문을 하는 것입니다.   이 특별한 전략은 자동화하기 쉬우므로 일반적으로 암호화폐 거래에 사용됩니다.   그리드 트레이딩 전략을 올바르게 사용하면 자산 가격이 변할 때 돈을 벌 수 있
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Dmf AI EA
Ransom Dikpen Egene
Experts
DMF AI EA ROBOT Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100) with hidden tricks in beating the market rule. Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs  what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market! Features: > Unique
필터:
12Victor Etim
21
12Victor Etim 2025.04.14 00:16 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Mitrovic Jr
20
Mitrovic Jr 2025.04.11 11:51 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

142818530
30
142818530 2024.11.04 20:17 
 

great support

Bilal J
99
Bilal J 2024.08.21 17:56 
 

The fantastic EA fulfills its functions. The sold helped me adjust and configure the very friendly bot.

Livio Yves Chathuant
983
Livio Yves Chathuant 2024.03.13 09:15 
 

I give a 10/10 I am an ftmo demo on a 100k account, in 8 days I finished the challenge +5.15%, the developer very serious he helped me a lot to configure the bot, very kind and fast . I give 5 stars. https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=1f659d8769a0&lang=en

리뷰 답변