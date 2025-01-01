|
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
#include <Math\Stat\Gamma.mqh>
#include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 입력 매개변수
input double alpha=9; // 분포의 첫 번째 매개변수(형상)
input double beta=0.5; // 분포의 두 번째 매개변수(스케일)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 기능 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 가격 차트 숨기기
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false);
//--- 난수 생성기 초기화
MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//--- 무작위 변수 표본 생성
long chart=0;
string name="GraphicNormal";
int n=1000000; // 표본의 값 수
int ncells=51; // 히스토그램의 구간 수
double x[]; // 히스토그램 구간의 중심
double y[]; // 구간 내에 포함되는 표본의 값 수
double data[]; // 무작위 값의 표본
double max,min; // 표본의 최대값 및 최소값
//--- 감마 분포에서 표본 구함
MathRandomGamma(alpha,beta,n,data);
//--- 히스토그램을 표시할 데이터 계산
CalculateHistogramArray(data,x,y,max,min,ncells);
//--- 순서 경계와 이론적 곡선을 그리는 단계를 구함
double step;
GetMaxMinStepValues(max,min,step);
step=MathMin(step,(max-min)/ncells);
//--- 이론적으로 계산된 자료를 [min,max]의 간격으로 구함
double x2[];
double y2[];
MathSequence(min,max,step,x2);
MathProbabilityDensityGamma(x2,alpha,beta,false,y2);
//--- 스케일 설정
double theor_max=y2[ArrayMaximum(y2)];
double sample_max=y[ArrayMaximum(y)];
double k=sample_max/theor_max;
for(int i=0; i<ncells; i++)
y[i]/=k;
//--- 출력 차트
CGraphic 그래픽;
if(ObjectFind(chart,name)<0)
graphic.Create(chart,name,0,0,0,780,380);
else
graphic.Attach(chart,name);
graphic.BackgroundMain(StringFormat("Gamma distribution alpha=%G beta=%G",alpha,beta));
graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- Y 축의 자동 스케일링 비활성화
graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
graphic.YAxis().Max(NormalizeDouble(theor_max,1));
graphic.YAxis().Min(0);
//--- 모든 곡선 플롯
graphic.CurveAdd(x,y,CURVE_HISTOGRAM,"Sample").HistogramWidth(6);
//--- 이제 분포 밀도의 이론적 곡선을 플롯합니다
graphic.CurveAdd(x2,y2,CURVE_LINES,"Theory");
graphic.CurvePlotAll();
//--- 모든 곡선 플롯
graphic.Update();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 데이터 집합의 빈도 계산 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CalculateHistogramArray(const double &data[],double &intervals[],double &frequency[],
double &maxv,double &minv,const int cells=10)
{
if(cells<=1) return (false);
int size=ArraySize(data);
if(size<cells*10) return (false);
minv=data[ArrayMinimum(data)];
maxv=data[ArrayMaximum(data)];
double range=maxv-minv;
double width=range/cells;
if(width==0) return false;
ArrayResize(intervals,cells);
ArrayResize(frequency,cells);
//--- 구간 중심 정의하기
for(int i=0; i<cells; i++)
{
intervals[i]=minv+(i+0.5)*width;
frequency[i]=0;
}
//--- 구간 내에 떨어지는 빈도를 채우기
for(int i=0; i<size; i++)
{
int ind=int((data[i]-minv)/width);
if(ind>=cells) ind=cells-1;
frequency[ind]++;
}
return (true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 시퀀스 생성 값을 계산하기 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetMaxMinStepValues(double &maxv,double &minv,double &stepv)
{
//--- 순서의 절대 범위를 계산하여 정규화의 정밀도를 구함
double range=MathAbs(maxv-minv);
int degree=(int)MathRound(MathLog10(range));
//--- 최대값과 최소값을 지정된 정밀도로 정규화하기
maxv=NormalizeDouble(maxv,degree);
minv=NormalizeDouble(minv,degree);
//--- 시퀀스 생성 단계도 지정된 정밀도에 따라 설정됩니다
stepv=NormalizeDouble(MathPow(10,-degree),degree);
if((maxv-minv)/stepv<10)
stepv/=10.;
}