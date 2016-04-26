거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
DinapoliTargets - MetaTrader 4용 지표
19041
이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
Author: mishanya
The operation logic is as follows: Once a local maximum\minimum has been determined several horizontal lines will be drawn. The white one is an entry point, the following lines in its direction are targets. Naturally, the first one is the most reachable.... Red line is a stop line.
