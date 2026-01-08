당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
MT5 Telegram Trade Notifier (Bot API) — Deal Alerts - MetaTrader 5용 expert
- 조회수:
- 291
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
Overview
TelegramTradeNotify is a lightweight MT5 utility EA that sends trade execution (deal) notifications to Telegram using Telegram Bot API (sendMessage).
Key Features
-
Sends alerts on executed deals (TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD)
-
Optional filter: BUY/SELL only
-
UTF-8 URL encoding (supports Vietnamese & emojis)
-
Optional disable web page preview
-
Simple inputs: Bot Token, Chat ID, timeout, prefix
Setup
-
Create a Telegram bot and get the bot token.
-
Get your target chat id (user/group) or use @channelusername.
-
In MetaTrader 5: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
Enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URL” and add: https://api.telegram.org
-
Attach the EA to any chart and set:
-
InpBotToken
-
InpChatId
-
Notes / Troubleshooting
-
If WebRequest fails, check network/firewall/DNS and ensure the URL is allowed in MT5 options.
-
Some networks/VPS may block Telegram; switching network or using a relay server can help.
Inputs
-
InpBotToken: Telegram bot token
-
InpChatId: chat id or @channelusername
-
InpSendTestOnInit: send a test message when EA starts
-
InpNotifyBuySellOnly: notify only BUY/SELL deals
-
InpTimeoutMs: WebRequest timeout
-
InpMsgPrefix: message prefix
The script provides a quick estimation of an exponent/power factor for transformation of variable-length price increments into uniform distibution, that makes them a "random walk". The estimated value characterizes current symbol as more profitable when using in a particular trading strategy.Price Channel
This is a simple price channel indicator allowing user to customize period and line colours. Often used in channel break strategies.
The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force.MACD Signals
Indicator edition for new platform.