Experts

MT5 Telegram Trade Notifier (Bot API) — Deal Alerts - MetaTrader 5용 expert

The Hung Ngo
조회수:
291
평가:
(1)
게시됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드 MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스

Overview
TelegramTradeNotify is a lightweight MT5 utility EA that sends trade execution (deal) notifications to Telegram using Telegram Bot API (sendMessage).

Key Features

  • Sends alerts on executed deals (TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD)

  • Optional filter: BUY/SELL only

  • UTF-8 URL encoding (supports Vietnamese & emojis)

  • Optional disable web page preview

  • Simple inputs: Bot Token, Chat ID, timeout, prefix

Setup

  1. Create a Telegram bot and get the bot token.

  2. Get your target chat id (user/group) or use @channelusername.

  3. In MetaTrader 5: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
    Enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URL” and add: https://api.telegram.org

  4. Attach the EA to any chart and set:

    • InpBotToken

    • InpChatId

Notes / Troubleshooting

  • If WebRequest fails, check network/firewall/DNS and ensure the URL is allowed in MT5 options.

  • Some networks/VPS may block Telegram; switching network or using a relay server can help.

Inputs

  • InpBotToken: Telegram bot token

  • InpChatId: chat id or @channelusername

  • InpSendTestOnInit: send a test message when EA starts

  • InpNotifyBuySellOnly: notify only BUY/SELL deals

  • InpTimeoutMs: WebRequest timeout

  • InpMsgPrefix: message prefix



