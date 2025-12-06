당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
DeltaFusionLite - MetaTrader 5용 지표
- 조회수:
- 170
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
Key Features:
Cumulative Delta: Tracks aggregated buy and sell volume over time.
Net Delta: Shows the difference between buying and selling pressure for each bar.
Session Reset: Allows custom session start times for intraday analysis.
Smoothing: Includes EMA smoothing for cleaner and more readable delta curves.
Purpose:
Ideal for traders who want to monitor order flow dynamics, volume imbalances, and divergences between price and delta without complex multi-timeframe calculations. It’s lightweight, fast, and focused on essential delta metrics.
Examples of Divergences Detectable with DeltaFusion Lite:
Bullish Divergence
Price makes new lows, but Net Delta shows higher lows → selling pressure is weakening, possible bullish reversal.
Price makes new highs, but Net Delta shows lower highs → buying pressure is fading, possible bearish reversal.Hidden Divergence
Price makes a higher low, while Cumulative Delta makes a lower low → confirms continuation of the bullish trend.Exhaustion Divergence
Strong price movement without confirmation in delta → indicates low participation, possible correction ahead.
Functions for use instead of ChartXYToTimePrice and ChartTimePriceToXY, working correctly and quickly over the entire range of input parametersDeveloping Multicurrency Expert Advisor - source codes from the article series
Source codes written in the process of developing a library for creating multi-currency Expert Advisors combining multiple instances of different trading strategies.
The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force.MACD Signals
Indicator edition for new platform.