Key Features
- Daily Breakdown: View statistics for the last 7 days (customizable)
- All-Time Summary: See total statistics across your entire trading history
- Real-Time Updates: Automatically refreshes as you trade
- Color-Coded Profits: Green for profitable days, red for losses
- Clean Design: Modern flat UI with customizable colors
- Number Formatting: Professional comma-separated number display
- Comprehensive Metrics: Tracks total lots, order count, and net P/L (including swap and commission)
What It Shows
- Date: Each trading day in YYYY.MM.DD format
- Lots: Total volume traded per day
- Orders: Number of closed orders per day
- P/L ($): Net profit/loss including all fees and commissions
- TOTAL: Cumulative statistics across all trading history
Installation
- Copy the file to your MQL5/Indicators folder
- Compile or restart MT5
- Drag the indicator onto any chart
- Customize colors and position in the indicator settings
Perfect For
- Day traders tracking daily performance
- Swing traders monitoring weekly activity
- Anyone wanting a quick visual summary of their trading stats
- Traders who want professional-looking on-chart statistics
