This script helps traders understand the distribution and breadth of candlesticks over a specific period, which can be useful in making trading decisions such as which Take Profit or Stop Loss to use based on historical values.

The Clean Market Watch script is a simple utility tool designed to quickly remove all symbols from your MetaTrader 5 Market Watch window with a single click. This is particularly useful when you want to start fresh with a clean workspace or when your Market Watch has become cluttered with too many symbols. Purpose Over time, traders often accumulate numerous symbols in their Market Watch window, making it difficult to focus on the instruments they actively trade. Manually removing symbols one by one can be tedious and time-consuming. This script automates the entire process, clearing all symbols in seconds.