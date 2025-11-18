Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Telegram!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
Daily Lot Statistics - indicatore per MetaTrader 5
- Visualizzazioni:
- 204
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
Key Features
- Daily Breakdown: View statistics for the last 7 days (customizable)
- All-Time Summary: See total statistics across your entire trading history
- Real-Time Updates: Automatically refreshes as you trade
- Color-Coded Profits: Green for profitable days, red for losses
- Clean Design: Modern flat UI with customizable colors
- Number Formatting: Professional comma-separated number display
- Comprehensive Metrics: Tracks total lots, order count, and net P/L (including swap and commission)
What It Shows
- Date: Each trading day in YYYY.MM.DD format
- Lots: Total volume traded per day
- Orders: Number of closed orders per day
- P/L ($): Net profit/loss including all fees and commissions
- TOTAL: Cumulative statistics across all trading history
Installation
- Copy the file to your MQL5/Indicators folder
- Compile or restart MT5
- Drag the indicator onto any chart
- Customize colors and position in the indicator settings
Perfect For
- Day traders tracking daily performance
- Swing traders monitoring weekly activity
- Anyone wanting a quick visual summary of their trading stats
- Traders who want professional-looking on-chart statistics
Report by Magic and currency MT5 indicator for account PNL and trade statistics exported to CSV
Exports comprehensive trading statistics to a CSV file.Candlestick Analysis Report
This script helps traders understand the distribution and breadth of candlesticks over a specific period, which can be useful in making trading decisions such as which Take Profit or Stop Loss to use based on historical values.
Accelerator Oscillator (AC)
The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force.MACD Signals
Indicator edition for new platform.