거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Telegram에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
Close Master - MetaTrader 4용 expert
- 조회수:
- 14231
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
EA that can delete pending orders, close open orders and close terminal at certain time.
You can choose all 3 options or less.
MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15713
AutoFibo
Indicator that automatically draws Fibo Retracement.ATR Value Indicator
Displaying ATR (Average True Range) value in pips or points with option for setting multiplier.
Stat Master
EA that writes statistic data (Ask, Bid, Spread) in CSV file.Channel
Indicator of channels on different timeframes.