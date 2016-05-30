코드베이스섹션
포켓으로
지표

RSI 2 TimeFrames - MetaTrader 4용 지표

Alexey Surkov
조회수:
30223
평가:
(10)
게시됨:
업데이트됨:
rsi_2tf.mq4 (2.51 KB) 조회
ZIP 파일로 다운로드 MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
This code is very simplistic idea of the oscillator, which takes into account values in multiple timeframes indicators Oscillator 3TF (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15565).

This indicator allows you to monitor the current RSI values and user-defined timeframe at the same time.

Parameters:

  • Period - indicator calculation period.
  • NewTimeFrame - time (in minutes) of another timeframe:
    • 1 - M1;
    • 5 - M5;
    • 15 - M15;
    • 30 - M30;
    • 60 - H1;
    • 240 - H4;
    • 1440 - D1;
    • 10080 - W1;
    • 43200 - MN.

