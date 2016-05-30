당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
RSI 2 TimeFrames - MetaTrader 4용 지표
- 조회수:
- 30223
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 업데이트됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
This indicator allows you to monitor the current RSI values and user-defined timeframe at the same time.
Parameters:
- Period - indicator calculation period.
- NewTimeFrame - time (in minutes) of another timeframe:
- 1 - M1;
- 5 - M5;
- 15 - M15;
- 30 - M30;
- 60 - H1;
- 240 - H4;
- 1440 - D1;
- 10080 - W1;
- 43200 - MN.
Trading Volume indicator shows the volume of buying and selling trades on the current bar or on average of specific number of last bars as you want . Both volumes are shown simultaneously with green and red colors for buying and selling trading volumes respectively.Swing Point Highs and Lows
This indicator helps to determine swing point highs and swing point lows.
Show full information: price, symbol, timeframe, date, time, spread, swap, stop out level, your name...Pips to Point Conversion Factor
This is a conversion factor. It is used to detect whether broker is 4 or 5 digits. As MetaTrader 4 calculates everything using point basis, coder can use this function to convert pips to point for machine reading.