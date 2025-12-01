AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.

• Platform: MetaTrader 5/4

• Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD

• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss

• Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments

• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers

Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.

