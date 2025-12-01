シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Metal Hunter Pro MT4 I
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Metal Hunter Pro MT4 I

Revano Azka Akhmad
レビュー0件
信頼性
10週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  199  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 105%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. 経済成長率はどうやって計算するのですか？
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
5 579
利益トレード:
3 980 (71.33%)
損失トレード:
1 599 (28.66%)
ベストトレード:
1 464.66 USD
最悪のトレード:
-266.75 USD
総利益:
37 263.39 USD (1 157 858 pips)
総損失:
-20 543.08 USD (1 192 770 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
27 (44.02 USD)
最大連続利益:
2 297.31 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
94.00%
最大入金額:
27.08%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
384
平均保有時間:
40 分
リカバリーファクター:
8.90
長いトレード:
2 564 (45.96%)
短いトレード:
3 015 (54.04%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.81
期待されたペイオフ:
3.00 USD
平均利益:
9.36 USD
平均損失:
-12.85 USD
最大連続の負け:
11 (-1 877.85 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 877.85 USD (11)
月間成長:
30.73%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
1 877.85 USD (10.45%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
19.74% (874.64 USD)
エクイティによる:
34.69% (4 880.22 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5579
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 17K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD -35K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 464.66 USD
最悪のトレード: -267 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 11
最大連続利益: +44.02 USD
最大連続損失: -1 877.85 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Headway-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 5/4
•     Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
レビューなし
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 14:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
