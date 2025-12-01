- 成長
- 残高
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. 経済成長率はどうやって計算するのですか？
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
5 579
利益トレード:
3 980 (71.33%)
損失トレード:
1 599 (28.66%)
ベストトレード:
1 464.66 USD
最悪のトレード:
-266.75 USD
総利益:
37 263.39 USD (1 157 858 pips)
総損失:
-20 543.08 USD (1 192 770 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
27 (44.02 USD)
最大連続利益:
2 297.31 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
94.00%
最大入金額:
27.08%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
384
平均保有時間:
40 分
リカバリーファクター:
8.90
長いトレード:
2 564 (45.96%)
短いトレード:
3 015 (54.04%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.81
期待されたペイオフ:
3.00 USD
平均利益:
9.36 USD
平均損失:
-12.85 USD
最大連続の負け:
11 (-1 877.85 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 877.85 USD (11)
月間成長:
30.73%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
1 877.85 USD (10.45%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
19.74% (874.64 USD)
エクイティによる:
34.69% (4 880.22 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5579
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|17K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|-35K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 464.66 USD
最悪のトレード: -267 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 11
最大連続利益: +44.02 USD
最大連続損失: -1 877.85 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Headway-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 5/4
• Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
199 USD/月
105%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
10
100%
5 579
71%
94%
1.81
3.00
USD
USD
35%
1:500