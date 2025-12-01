SeñalesSecciones
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Metal Hunter Pro MT4 I

Revano Azka Akhmad
Fiabilidad
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 105%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
El estilo de trading ha cambiado, las estadísticas se calcularán excluyendo parte de la historia ¿Cómo se calcula el Crecimiento en las Señales?
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
5 579
Transacciones Rentables:
3 980 (71.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 599 (28.66%)
Mejor transacción:
1 464.66 USD
Peor transacción:
-266.75 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
37 263.39 USD (1 157 858 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-20 543.08 USD (1 192 770 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
27 (44.02 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 297.31 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
94.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
27.08%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
384
Tiempo medio de espera:
40 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
8.90
Transacciones Largas:
2 564 (45.96%)
Transacciones Cortas:
3 015 (54.04%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.81
Beneficio Esperado:
3.00 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.36 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-12.85 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-1 877.85 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 877.85 USD (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
30.73%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
1 877.85 USD (10.45%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.74% (874.64 USD)
De fondos:
34.69% (4 880.22 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5579
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 17K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -35K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 464.66 USD
Peor transacción: -267 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 11
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +44.02 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 877.85 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 5/4
•     Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 14:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
