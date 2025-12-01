SignaleKategorien
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Metal Hunter Pro MT4 I

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 199 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 108%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
5 712
Gewinntrades:
4 076 (71.35%)
Verlusttrades:
1 636 (28.64%)
Bester Trade:
1 464.66 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-266.75 USD
Bruttoprofit:
37 775.96 USD (1 184 731 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-20 805.21 USD (1 214 702 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
27 (44.02 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 297.31 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
91.99%
Max deposit load:
27.08%
Letzter Trade:
5 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
470
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
40 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
9.04
Long-Positionen:
2 573 (45.05%)
Short-Positionen:
3 139 (54.95%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.82
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
9.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-12.72 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-1 877.85 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 877.85 USD (11)
Wachstum pro Monat :
31.22%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
1 877.85 USD (10.45%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
19.74% (874.64 USD)
Kapital:
34.69% (4 880.22 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5712
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 17K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -30K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 464.66 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -267 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 11
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +44.02 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 877.85 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 5/4
•     Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 14:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
