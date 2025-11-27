- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|97
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|708
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|72K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.84 × 100
Garuda Quantum Stellar is a disciplined, institutional-style trading system designed for investors who value capital preservation, stability, and long-term growth.
This strategy uses a multi-layer quantitative framework that blends trend alignment, volatility filtering, and structural confirmation to find high-quality opportunities in the XAUUSD market.
The system focuses on consistency rather than aggressiveness.
Every entry follows strict rules, including weekly and daily trend agreement, volatility thresholds, and liquidity-based validation.
There are no dangerous grids, no uncontrolled martingale, and no excessive exposure.
Core Advantages:
• Institutional multi-timeframe trend mapping
• Selective entries only in high-probability conditions
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based risk protection to limit drawdown
• Designed for smooth and stable equity growth
• Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios
Trading Logic:
• Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Trades only in trend-aligned environments
• Uses volatility, liquidity zones, and market structure for confirmation
• Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events
• All trades follow predefined quantitative thresholds
Risk Management:
• Controlled maximum exposure
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Focused on capital safety and long-term performance
Subscriber Guidelines:
• Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depends on your balance)
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for stable synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to avoid subscription interruption
Philosophy Behind the Name:
Garuda represents strength and discipline.
Quantum represents precision and intelligence.
Stellar represents balance and universal structure.
This reflects the strategy’s core principles: disciplined, adaptive, and aligned with the rhythm of the market.
Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should use appropriate settings and follow their own risk tolerance.
