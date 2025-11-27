シグナルセクション
Hendra Angga Laksana

Garuda Quantum Stellar

Hendra Angga Laksana
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1003  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 71%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
97
利益トレード:
88 (90.72%)
損失トレード:
9 (9.28%)
ベストトレード:
45.57 USD
最悪のトレード:
-44.59 USD
総利益:
886.40 USD (89 847 pips)
総損失:
-178.43 USD (17 827 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
30 (262.52 USD)
最大連続利益:
262.52 USD (30)
シャープレシオ:
0.63
取引アクティビティ:
80.15%
最大入金額:
6.00%
最近のトレード:
4 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
27
平均保有時間:
9 時間
リカバリーファクター:
15.88
長いトレード:
97 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
4.97
期待されたペイオフ:
7.30 USD
平均利益:
10.07 USD
平均損失:
-19.83 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-44.59 USD)
最大連続損失:
-44.59 USD (1)
月間成長:
65.70%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
2.02 USD
最大の:
44.59 USD (2.61%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.61% (44.59 USD)
エクイティによる:
39.72% (677.95 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 97
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 708
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 72K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Garuda Quantum Stellar is a disciplined, institutional-style trading system designed for investors who value capital preservation, stability, and long-term growth.
This strategy uses a multi-layer quantitative framework that blends trend alignment, volatility filtering, and structural confirmation to find high-quality opportunities in the XAUUSD market.

The system focuses on consistency rather than aggressiveness.
Every entry follows strict rules, including weekly and daily trend agreement, volatility thresholds, and liquidity-based validation.
There are no dangerous grids, no uncontrolled martingale, and no excessive exposure.

Core Advantages:
• Institutional multi-timeframe trend mapping
• Selective entries only in high-probability conditions
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based risk protection to limit drawdown
• Designed for smooth and stable equity growth
• Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Trades only in trend-aligned environments
• Uses volatility, liquidity zones, and market structure for confirmation
• Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events
• All trades follow predefined quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:
• Controlled maximum exposure
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Focused on capital safety and long-term performance

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depends on your balance)
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for stable synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to avoid subscription interruption

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Garuda represents strength and discipline.
Quantum represents precision and intelligence.
Stellar represents balance and universal structure.
This reflects the strategy’s core principles: disciplined, adaptive, and aligned with the rhythm of the market.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should use appropriate settings and follow their own risk tolerance.


プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください