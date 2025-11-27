СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Garuda Quantum Stellar
Hendra Angga Laksana

Garuda Quantum Stellar

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1003 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 71%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
97
Прибыльных трейдов:
88 (90.72%)
Убыточных трейдов:
9 (9.28%)
Лучший трейд:
45.57 USD
Худший трейд:
-44.59 USD
Общая прибыль:
886.40 USD (89 847 pips)
Общий убыток:
-178.43 USD (17 827 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
30 (262.52 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
262.52 USD (30)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.63
Торговая активность:
80.15%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.00%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
28
Ср. время удержания:
9 часов
Фактор восстановления:
15.88
Длинных трейдов:
97 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
4.97
Мат. ожидание:
7.30 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.07 USD
Средний убыток:
-19.83 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-44.59 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-44.59 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
65.70%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
2.02 USD
Максимальная:
44.59 USD (2.61%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.61% (44.59 USD)
По эквити:
39.72% (677.95 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 97
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 708
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 72K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +45.57 USD
Худший трейд: -45 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 30
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +262.52 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -44.59 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
Garuda Quantum Stellar is a disciplined, institutional-style trading system designed for investors who value capital preservation, stability, and long-term growth.
This strategy uses a multi-layer quantitative framework that blends trend alignment, volatility filtering, and structural confirmation to find high-quality opportunities in the XAUUSD market.

The system focuses on consistency rather than aggressiveness.
Every entry follows strict rules, including weekly and daily trend agreement, volatility thresholds, and liquidity-based validation.
There are no dangerous grids, no uncontrolled martingale, and no excessive exposure.

Core Advantages:
• Institutional multi-timeframe trend mapping
• Selective entries only in high-probability conditions
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based risk protection to limit drawdown
• Designed for smooth and stable equity growth
• Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Trades only in trend-aligned environments
• Uses volatility, liquidity zones, and market structure for confirmation
• Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events
• All trades follow predefined quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:
• Controlled maximum exposure
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Focused on capital safety and long-term performance

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depends on your balance)
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for stable synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to avoid subscription interruption

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Garuda represents strength and discipline.
Quantum represents precision and intelligence.
Stellar represents balance and universal structure.
This reflects the strategy’s core principles: disciplined, adaptive, and aligned with the rhythm of the market.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should use appropriate settings and follow their own risk tolerance.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 01:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 00:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 21:32
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 20:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 17:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 23:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 21:47
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 21:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
