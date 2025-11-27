SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Garuda Quantum Stellar
Hendra Angga Laksana

Garuda Quantum Stellar

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1003 USD per month
growth since 2025 71%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
88 (90.72%)
Loss Trades:
9 (9.28%)
Best trade:
45.57 USD
Worst trade:
-44.59 USD
Gross Profit:
886.40 USD (89 847 pips)
Gross Loss:
-178.43 USD (17 827 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (262.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
262.52 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.63
Trading activity:
80.15%
Max deposit load:
6.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.88
Long Trades:
97 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.97
Expected Payoff:
7.30 USD
Average Profit:
10.07 USD
Average Loss:
-19.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-44.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.59 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
65.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.02 USD
Maximal:
44.59 USD (2.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.61% (44.59 USD)
By Equity:
39.72% (677.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 97
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 708
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 72K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.57 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +262.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
24 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Garuda Quantum Stellar is a disciplined, institutional-style trading system designed for investors who value capital preservation, stability, and long-term growth.
This strategy uses a multi-layer quantitative framework that blends trend alignment, volatility filtering, and structural confirmation to find high-quality opportunities in the XAUUSD market.

The system focuses on consistency rather than aggressiveness.
Every entry follows strict rules, including weekly and daily trend agreement, volatility thresholds, and liquidity-based validation.
There are no dangerous grids, no uncontrolled martingale, and no excessive exposure.

Core Advantages:
• Institutional multi-timeframe trend mapping
• Selective entries only in high-probability conditions
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based risk protection to limit drawdown
• Designed for smooth and stable equity growth
• Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Trades only in trend-aligned environments
• Uses volatility, liquidity zones, and market structure for confirmation
• Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events
• All trades follow predefined quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:
• Controlled maximum exposure
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Focused on capital safety and long-term performance

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depends on your balance)
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for stable synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to avoid subscription interruption

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Garuda represents strength and discipline.
Quantum represents precision and intelligence.
Stellar represents balance and universal structure.
This reflects the strategy’s core principles: disciplined, adaptive, and aligned with the rhythm of the market.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should use appropriate settings and follow their own risk tolerance.


No reviews
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 01:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 00:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 21:32
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 20:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 17:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 23:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 21:47
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 21:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Garuda Quantum Stellar
1003 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
5
100%
97
90%
80%
4.96
7.30
USD
40%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.