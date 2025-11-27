SeñalesSecciones
Garuda Quantum Stellar
Hendra Angga Laksana

Garuda Quantum Stellar

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1003 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 71%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
97
Transacciones Rentables:
88 (90.72%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
9 (9.28%)
Mejor transacción:
45.57 USD
Peor transacción:
-44.59 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
886.40 USD (89 847 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-178.43 USD (17 827 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
30 (262.52 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
262.52 USD (30)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.63
Actividad comercial:
80.15%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.00%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
27
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
15.88
Transacciones Largas:
97 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
4.97
Beneficio Esperado:
7.30 USD
Beneficio medio:
10.07 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-19.83 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-44.59 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-44.59 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
65.70%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.02 USD
Máxima:
44.59 USD (2.61%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.61% (44.59 USD)
De fondos:
39.72% (677.95 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 97
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 708
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 72K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
otros 24...
Garuda Quantum Stellar is a disciplined, institutional-style trading system designed for investors who value capital preservation, stability, and long-term growth.
This strategy uses a multi-layer quantitative framework that blends trend alignment, volatility filtering, and structural confirmation to find high-quality opportunities in the XAUUSD market.

The system focuses on consistency rather than aggressiveness.
Every entry follows strict rules, including weekly and daily trend agreement, volatility thresholds, and liquidity-based validation.
There are no dangerous grids, no uncontrolled martingale, and no excessive exposure.

Core Advantages:
• Institutional multi-timeframe trend mapping
• Selective entries only in high-probability conditions
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based risk protection to limit drawdown
• Designed for smooth and stable equity growth
• Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Trades only in trend-aligned environments
• Uses volatility, liquidity zones, and market structure for confirmation
• Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events
• All trades follow predefined quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:
• Controlled maximum exposure
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Focused on capital safety and long-term performance

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depends on your balance)
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for stable synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to avoid subscription interruption

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Garuda represents strength and discipline.
Quantum represents precision and intelligence.
Stellar represents balance and universal structure.
This reflects the strategy’s core principles: disciplined, adaptive, and aligned with the rhythm of the market.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should use appropriate settings and follow their own risk tolerance.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 01:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 00:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 21:32
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 20:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 17:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 23:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 21:47
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 21:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
