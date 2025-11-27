SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Garuda Quantum Stellar
Hendra Angga Laksana

Garuda Quantum Stellar

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
10 (90.90%)
Loss Trade:
1 (9.09%)
Best Trade:
22.29 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.02 USD
Profitto lordo:
78.12 USD (7 991 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.02 USD (201 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (78.12 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
78.12 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.11
Attività di trading:
70.26%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.85%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
37.67
Long Trade:
11 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
38.67
Profitto previsto:
6.92 USD
Profitto medio:
7.81 USD
Perdita media:
-2.02 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-2.02 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.02 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
7.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.02 USD
Massimale:
2.02 USD (0.20%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
3.36% (34.38 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 76
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 7.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +22.29 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +78.12 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.02 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
24 più
Garuda Quantum Stellar is a disciplined, institutional-style trading system designed for investors who value capital preservation, stability, and long-term growth.
This strategy uses a multi-layer quantitative framework that blends trend alignment, volatility filtering, and structural confirmation to find high-quality opportunities in the XAUUSD market.

The system focuses on consistency rather than aggressiveness.
Every entry follows strict rules, including weekly and daily trend agreement, volatility thresholds, and liquidity-based validation.
There are no dangerous grids, no uncontrolled martingale, and no excessive exposure.

Core Advantages:
• Institutional multi-timeframe trend mapping
• Selective entries only in high-probability conditions
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based risk protection to limit drawdown
• Designed for smooth and stable equity growth
• Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Trades only in trend-aligned environments
• Uses volatility, liquidity zones, and market structure for confirmation
• Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events
• All trades follow predefined quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:
• Controlled maximum exposure
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Focused on capital safety and long-term performance

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depends on your balance)
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for stable synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to avoid subscription interruption

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Garuda represents strength and discipline.
Quantum represents precision and intelligence.
Stellar represents balance and universal structure.
This reflects the strategy’s core principles: disciplined, adaptive, and aligned with the rhythm of the market.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should use appropriate settings and follow their own risk tolerance.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
