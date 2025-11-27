信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Garuda Quantum Stellar
Hendra Angga Laksana

Garuda Quantum Stellar

Hendra Angga Laksana
0条评论
可靠性
5
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1003 USD per 
增长自 2025 71%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
97
盈利交易:
88 (90.72%)
亏损交易:
9 (9.28%)
最好交易:
45.57 USD
最差交易:
-44.59 USD
毛利:
886.40 USD (89 847 pips)
毛利亏损:
-178.43 USD (17 827 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (262.52 USD)
最大连续盈利:
262.52 USD (30)
夏普比率:
0.63
交易活动:
80.15%
最大入金加载:
6.00%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
27
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
15.88
长期交易:
97 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
4.97
预期回报:
7.30 USD
平均利润:
10.07 USD
平均损失:
-19.83 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-44.59 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-44.59 USD (1)
每月增长:
65.70%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.02 USD
最大值:
44.59 USD (2.61%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.61% (44.59 USD)
净值:
39.72% (677.95 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 97
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 708
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 72K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +45.57 USD
最差交易: -45 USD
最大连续赢利: 30
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +262.52 USD
最大连续亏损: -44.59 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
24 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Garuda Quantum Stellar is a disciplined, institutional-style trading system designed for investors who value capital preservation, stability, and long-term growth.
This strategy uses a multi-layer quantitative framework that blends trend alignment, volatility filtering, and structural confirmation to find high-quality opportunities in the XAUUSD market.

The system focuses on consistency rather than aggressiveness.
Every entry follows strict rules, including weekly and daily trend agreement, volatility thresholds, and liquidity-based validation.
There are no dangerous grids, no uncontrolled martingale, and no excessive exposure.

Core Advantages:
• Institutional multi-timeframe trend mapping
• Selective entries only in high-probability conditions
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based risk protection to limit drawdown
• Designed for smooth and stable equity growth
• Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Trades only in trend-aligned environments
• Uses volatility, liquidity zones, and market structure for confirmation
• Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events
• All trades follow predefined quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:
• Controlled maximum exposure
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Focused on capital safety and long-term performance

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depends on your balance)
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for stable synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to avoid subscription interruption

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Garuda represents strength and discipline.
Quantum represents precision and intelligence.
Stellar represents balance and universal structure.
This reflects the strategy’s core principles: disciplined, adaptive, and aligned with the rhythm of the market.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should use appropriate settings and follow their own risk tolerance.


没有评论
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 01:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 00:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 21:32
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 20:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 17:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 23:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 21:47
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 21:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Garuda Quantum Stellar
每月1003 USD
71%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
5
100%
97
90%
80%
4.96
7.30
USD
40%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载