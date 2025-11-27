SignauxSections
Hendra Angga Laksana

Garuda Quantum Stellar

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 8%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
10 (90.90%)
Perte trades:
1 (9.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
22.29 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.02 USD
Bénéfice brut:
78.12 USD (7 991 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.02 USD (201 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (78.12 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
78.12 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.11
Activité de trading:
70.26%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.85%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
37.67
Longs trades:
11 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
38.67
Rendement attendu:
6.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.81 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.02 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-2.02 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.02 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.02 USD
Maximal:
2.02 USD (0.20%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.36% (34.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 76
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +22.29 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +78.12 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.02 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
Garuda Quantum Stellar is a disciplined, institutional-style trading system designed for investors who value capital preservation, stability, and long-term growth.
This strategy uses a multi-layer quantitative framework that blends trend alignment, volatility filtering, and structural confirmation to find high-quality opportunities in the XAUUSD market.

The system focuses on consistency rather than aggressiveness.
Every entry follows strict rules, including weekly and daily trend agreement, volatility thresholds, and liquidity-based validation.
There are no dangerous grids, no uncontrolled martingale, and no excessive exposure.

Core Advantages:
• Institutional multi-timeframe trend mapping
• Selective entries only in high-probability conditions
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based risk protection to limit drawdown
• Designed for smooth and stable equity growth
• Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:
• Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Trades only in trend-aligned environments
• Uses volatility, liquidity zones, and market structure for confirmation
• Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events
• All trades follow predefined quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:
• Controlled maximum exposure
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Focused on capital safety and long-term performance

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depends on your balance)
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for stable synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to avoid subscription interruption

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Garuda represents strength and discipline.
Quantum represents precision and intelligence.
Stellar represents balance and universal structure.
This reflects the strategy’s core principles: disciplined, adaptive, and aligned with the rhythm of the market.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should use appropriate settings and follow their own risk tolerance.


Aucun avis
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

