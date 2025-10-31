- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
61
利益トレード:
60 (98.36%)
損失トレード:
1 (1.64%)
ベストトレード:
175.20 USD
最悪のトレード:
-151.50 USD
総利益:
1 792.10 USD (11 491 pips)
総損失:
-151.50 USD (1 000 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
53 (1 692.50 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 692.50 USD (53)
シャープレシオ:
0.65
取引アクティビティ:
1.40%
最大入金額:
3.67%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
9 分
リカバリーファクター:
10.83
長いトレード:
42 (68.85%)
短いトレード:
19 (31.15%)
プロフィットファクター:
11.83
期待されたペイオフ:
26.90 USD
平均利益:
29.87 USD
平均損失:
-151.50 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-151.50 USD)
最大連続損失:
-151.50 USD (1)
月間成長:
21.23%
年間予想:
257.54%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
51.90 USD
最大の:
151.50 USD (4.87%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
10.04% (151.50 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.82% (126.90 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +175.20 USD
最悪のトレード: -152 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 53
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +1 692.50 USD
最大連続損失: -151.50 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD)
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions.
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods.
🧠 Strategy Overview:
• Breakout entries
• Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP)
• Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection
• No martingale, grid, or averaging methods
📊 Real & Transparent Performance
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation.
⚙️ Key Advantages:
• Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD)
• Designed for long-term market adaptability
• Controlled drawdown and consistent logic
• Emotion-free automated decision-making
🚀 Mission:
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades.
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification.
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data.
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine.
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website
