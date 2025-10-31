- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
61
盈利交易:
60 (98.36%)
亏损交易:
1 (1.64%)
最好交易:
175.20 USD
最差交易:
-151.50 USD
毛利:
1 792.10 USD (11 491 pips)
毛利亏损:
-151.50 USD (1 000 pips)
最大连续赢利:
53 (1 692.50 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 692.50 USD (53)
夏普比率:
0.65
交易活动:
1.40%
最大入金加载:
3.67%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
9 分钟
采收率:
10.83
长期交易:
42 (68.85%)
短期交易:
19 (31.15%)
利润因子:
11.83
预期回报:
26.90 USD
平均利润:
29.87 USD
平均损失:
-151.50 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-151.50 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-151.50 USD (1)
每月增长:
22.10%
年度预测:
268.10%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
51.90 USD
最大值:
151.50 USD (4.87%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.04% (151.50 USD)
净值:
4.82% (126.90 USD)
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +175.20 USD
最差交易: -152 USD
最大连续赢利: 53
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +1 692.50 USD
最大连续亏损: -151.50 USD
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD)
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions.
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods.
🧠 Strategy Overview:
• Breakout entries
• Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP)
• Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection
• No martingale, grid, or averaging methods
📊 Real & Transparent Performance
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation.
⚙️ Key Advantages:
• Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD)
• Designed for long-term market adaptability
• Controlled drawdown and consistent logic
• Emotion-free automated decision-making
🚀 Mission:
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades.
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification.
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data.
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine.
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website
