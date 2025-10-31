- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
59 (98.33%)
Loss Trades:
1 (1.67%)
Best trade:
175.20 USD
Worst trade:
-151.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 721.30 USD (11 128 pips)
Gross Loss:
-151.50 USD (1 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (1 621.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 621.70 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.63
Trading activity:
1.40%
Max deposit load:
3.67%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.36
Long Trades:
41 (68.33%)
Short Trades:
19 (31.67%)
Profit Factor:
11.36
Expected Payoff:
26.16 USD
Average Profit:
29.17 USD
Average Loss:
-151.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-151.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.50 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
22.63%
Annual Forecast:
274.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.90 USD
Maximal:
151.50 USD (4.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.04% (151.50 USD)
By Equity:
4.82% (126.90 USD)
Distribution
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +175.20 USD
Worst trade: -152 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 621.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -151.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD)
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions.
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods.
🧠 Strategy Overview:
• Breakout entries
• Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP)
• Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection
• No martingale, grid, or averaging methods
📊 Real & Transparent Performance
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation.
⚙️ Key Advantages:
• Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD)
• Designed for long-term market adaptability
• Controlled drawdown and consistent logic
• Emotion-free automated decision-making
🚀 Mission:
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades.
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification.
Note : I've tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data.
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine.
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website
