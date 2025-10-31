SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / TheIndependentTrader
Arief Budiman

TheIndependentTrader

Arief Budiman
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
14 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 121%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
61
Transacciones Rentables:
60 (98.36%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (1.64%)
Mejor transacción:
175.20 USD
Peor transacción:
-151.50 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 792.10 USD (11 491 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-151.50 USD (1 000 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
53 (1 692.50 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 692.50 USD (53)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.65
Actividad comercial:
1.40%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.67%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
10.83
Transacciones Largas:
42 (68.85%)
Transacciones Cortas:
19 (31.15%)
Factor de Beneficio:
11.83
Beneficio Esperado:
26.90 USD
Beneficio medio:
29.87 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-151.50 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-151.50 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-151.50 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
21.23%
Pronóstico anual:
257.54%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
51.90 USD
Máxima:
151.50 USD (4.87%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
10.04% (151.50 USD)
De fondos:
4.82% (126.90 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +175.20 USD
Peor transacción: -152 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 53
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 692.50 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -151.50 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
otros 196...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD) 
 
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions. 
 
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods. 
 
🧠 Strategy Overview: 
 • Breakout entries 
 • Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP) 
 • Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection 
 • No martingale, grid, or averaging methods 
 
📊 Real & Transparent Performance 
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation. 
 
⚙️ Key Advantages: 
 • Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) 
 • Designed for long-term market adaptability 
 • Controlled drawdown and consistent logic 
 • Emotion-free automated decision-making 
 
🚀 Mission: 
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades. 
 
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification. 
 
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data. 
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)

 
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine. 
 
 
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website 
No hay comentarios
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 23:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 06:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 06:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
TheIndependentTrader
30 USD al mes
121%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
14
100%
61
98%
1%
11.82
26.90
USD
10%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.