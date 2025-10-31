🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD)

I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions.

💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods.

🧠 Strategy Overview:

• Breakout entries

• Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP)

• Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection

• No martingale, grid, or averaging methods

📊 Real & Transparent Performance

All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation.

⚙️ Key Advantages:

• Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD)

• Designed for long-term market adaptability

• Controlled drawdown and consistent logic

• Emotion-free automated decision-making

🚀 Mission:

To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades.

📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification.

