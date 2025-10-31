SignaleKategorien
Arief Budiman

TheIndependentTrader

Arief Budiman
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
15 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 105%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
62
Gewinntrades:
60 (96.77%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (3.23%)
Bester Trade:
175.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-209.40 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 792.10 USD (11 491 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-360.90 USD (2 036 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
53 (1 692.50 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 692.50 USD (53)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading-Aktivität:
1.40%
Max deposit load:
3.67%
Letzter Trade:
14 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
6.83
Long-Positionen:
43 (69.35%)
Short-Positionen:
19 (30.65%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.97
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
23.08 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
29.87 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-180.45 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-209.40 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-209.40 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.28%
Jahresprognose:
136.90%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
51.90 USD
Maximaler:
209.40 USD (4.50%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.04% (151.50 USD)
Kapital:
4.82% (126.90 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +175.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -209 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 53
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 692.50 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -209.40 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD) 
 
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions. 
 
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods. 
 
🧠 Strategy Overview: 
 • Breakout entries 
 • Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP) 
 • Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection 
 • No martingale, grid, or averaging methods 
 
📊 Real & Transparent Performance 
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation. 
 
⚙️ Key Advantages: 
 • Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) 
 • Designed for long-term market adaptability 
 • Controlled drawdown and consistent logic 
 • Emotion-free automated decision-making 
 
🚀 Mission: 
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades. 
 
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification. 
 
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data. 
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)

 
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine. 
 
 
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website 
Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 23:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 06:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 06:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
