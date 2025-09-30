シグナルセクション
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold Breakout

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
レビュー0件
信頼性
15週間
2 / 1.9K USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 397%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
65
利益トレード:
60 (92.30%)
損失トレード:
5 (7.69%)
ベストトレード:
92.61 USD
最悪のトレード:
-127.80 USD
総利益:
1 579.99 USD (17 162 pips)
総損失:
-390.40 USD (5 055 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
26 (857.61 USD)
最大連続利益:
857.61 USD (26)
シャープレシオ:
0.47
取引アクティビティ:
1.36%
最大入金額:
11.47%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
12 分
リカバリーファクター:
5.95
長いトレード:
42 (64.62%)
短いトレード:
23 (35.38%)
プロフィットファクター:
4.05
期待されたペイオフ:
18.30 USD
平均利益:
26.33 USD
平均損失:
-78.08 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-101.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
-127.80 USD (1)
月間成長:
87.34%
年間予想:
1 059.72%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
24.01 USD
最大の:
199.80 USD (24.02%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
26.79% (101.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
15.45% (159.40 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +92.61 USD
最悪のトレード: -128 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 26
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +857.61 USD
最大連続損失: -101.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 より多く...
🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 82% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 5 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 15% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!




レビューなし
