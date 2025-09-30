СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Breakout
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold Breakout

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 отзывов
Надежность
14 недель
2 / 1.9K USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 366%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
64
Прибыльных трейдов:
59 (92.18%)
Убыточных трейдов:
5 (7.81%)
Лучший трейд:
79.68 USD
Худший трейд:
-127.80 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 487.38 USD (16 810 pips)
Общий убыток:
-390.40 USD (5 055 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
25 (765.00 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
765.00 USD (25)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.46
Торговая активность:
1.36%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
11.47%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
4
Ср. время удержания:
12 минут
Фактор восстановления:
5.49
Длинных трейдов:
41 (64.06%)
Коротких трейдов:
23 (35.94%)
Профит фактор:
3.81
Мат. ожидание:
17.14 USD
Средняя прибыль:
25.21 USD
Средний убыток:
-78.08 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-101.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-127.80 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
107.87%
Годовой прогноз:
1 308.88%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
24.01 USD
Максимальная:
199.80 USD (24.02%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
26.79% (101.00 USD)
По эквити:
15.45% (159.40 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 64
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +79.68 USD
Худший трейд: -128 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 25
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +765.00 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -101.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
еще 196...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 82% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 5 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 15% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!




Нет отзывов
2025.12.17 23:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 06:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 23:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 23:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 21:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.12 22:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 00:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 09:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 09:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Gold Breakout
30 USD в месяц
366%
2
1.9K
USD
1.4K
USD
14
100%
64
92%
1%
3.80
17.14
USD
27%
1:200
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.