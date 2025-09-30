SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Breakout
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold Breakout

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
15 Wochen
2 / 1.7K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 331%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
67
Gewinntrades:
61 (91.04%)
Verlusttrades:
6 (8.96%)
Bester Trade:
106.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-303.63 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 686.13 USD (17 538 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-694.03 USD (6 091 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
26 (857.61 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
857.61 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading-Aktivität:
1.36%
Max deposit load:
13.09%
Letzter Trade:
14 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
11 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
3.27
Long-Positionen:
43 (64.18%)
Short-Positionen:
24 (35.82%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.43
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
14.81 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
27.64 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-115.67 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-101.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-303.63 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
58.32%
Jahresprognose:
707.60%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
24.01 USD
Maximaler:
303.63 USD (20.38%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
26.79% (101.00 USD)
Kapital:
15.45% (159.40 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 67
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 992
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +106.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -304 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 26
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +857.61 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -101.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
noch 196 ...
🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 82% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 5 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 15% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!




Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 01:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 23:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 06:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 23:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 23:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 21:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.12 22:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 00:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 09:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 09:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
