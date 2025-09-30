시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Breakout
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold Breakout

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 리뷰
안정성
16
2 / 714 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 407%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
71
이익 거래:
65 (91.54%)
손실 거래:
6 (8.45%)
최고의 거래:
106.14 USD
최악의 거래:
-303.63 USD
총 수익:
1 915.65 USD (18 424 pips)
총 손실:
-694.03 USD (6 091 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
26 (857.61 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
857.61 USD (26)
샤프 비율:
0.41
거래 활동:
1.36%
최대 입금량:
13.09%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
11 분
회복 요인:
4.02
롱(주식매수):
46 (64.79%)
숏(주식차입매도):
25 (35.21%)
수익 요인:
2.76
기대수익:
17.21 USD
평균 이익:
29.47 USD
평균 손실:
-115.67 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-101.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-303.63 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
57.32%
연간 예측:
695.45%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
24.01 USD
최대한의:
303.63 USD (20.38%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
26.79% (101.00 USD)
자본금별:
15.45% (159.40 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 71
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +106.14 USD
최악의 거래: -304 USD
연속 최대 이익: 26
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +857.61 USD
연속 최대 손실: -101.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
197 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 82% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 5 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 15% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!




리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 01:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 01:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 23:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 06:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 23:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 23:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 21:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.12 22:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 00:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Gold Breakout
월별 30 USD
407%
2
714
USD
1.5K
USD
16
100%
71
91%
1%
2.76
17.21
USD
27%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.