信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Breakout
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold Breakout

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0条评论
可靠性
15
2 / 1.9K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 397%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
65
盈利交易:
60 (92.30%)
亏损交易:
5 (7.69%)
最好交易:
92.61 USD
最差交易:
-127.80 USD
毛利:
1 579.99 USD (17 162 pips)
毛利亏损:
-390.40 USD (5 055 pips)
最大连续赢利:
26 (857.61 USD)
最大连续盈利:
857.61 USD (26)
夏普比率:
0.47
交易活动:
1.36%
最大入金加载:
11.47%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
12 分钟
采收率:
5.95
长期交易:
42 (64.62%)
短期交易:
23 (35.38%)
利润因子:
4.05
预期回报:
18.30 USD
平均利润:
26.33 USD
平均损失:
-78.08 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-101.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-127.80 USD (1)
每月增长:
87.34%
年度预测:
1 059.72%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
24.01 USD
最大值:
199.80 USD (24.02%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
26.79% (101.00 USD)
净值:
15.45% (159.40 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +92.61 USD
最差交易: -128 USD
最大连续赢利: 26
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +857.61 USD
最大连续亏损: -101.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 82% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 5 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 15% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!




没有评论
2025.12.17 23:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 06:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 23:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 23:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 21:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.12 22:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 00:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 09:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 09:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Breakout
每月30 USD
397%
2
1.9K
USD
1.5K
USD
15
100%
65
92%
1%
4.04
18.30
USD
27%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载