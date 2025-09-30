SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Breakout
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold Breakout

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
2 / 1.4K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 366%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
59 (92.18%)
Loss Trades:
5 (7.81%)
Best trade:
79.68 USD
Worst trade:
-127.80 USD
Gross Profit:
1 487.38 USD (16 810 pips)
Gross Loss:
-390.40 USD (5 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (765.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
765.00 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
1.36%
Max deposit load:
11.47%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.49
Long Trades:
41 (64.06%)
Short Trades:
23 (35.94%)
Profit Factor:
3.81
Expected Payoff:
17.14 USD
Average Profit:
25.21 USD
Average Loss:
-78.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-101.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.80 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
107.87%
Annual Forecast:
1 308.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.01 USD
Maximal:
199.80 USD (24.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.79% (101.00 USD)
By Equity:
15.45% (159.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 64
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.68 USD
Worst trade: -128 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +765.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -101.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 82% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 5 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 15% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!




No reviews
2025.12.17 23:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 06:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 23:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 23:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 21:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.12 22:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 00:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 09:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 09:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Breakout
30 USD per month
366%
2
1.4K
USD
1.4K
USD
14
100%
64
92%
1%
3.80
17.14
USD
27%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.