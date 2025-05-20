クォートセクション
通貨 / XERS
XERS: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc

8.30 USD 0.63 (8.21%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XERSの今日の為替レートは、8.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.71の安値と8.34の高値で取引されました。

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XERS News

1日のレンジ
7.71 8.34
1年のレンジ
2.69 8.34
以前の終値
7.67
始値
7.80
買値
8.30
買値
8.60
安値
7.71
高値
8.34
出来高
5.122 K
1日の変化
8.21%
1ヶ月の変化
6.96%
6ヶ月の変化
51.46%
1年の変化
190.21%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K