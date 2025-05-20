通貨 / XERS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
XERS: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc
8.30 USD 0.63 (8.21%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XERSの今日の為替レートは、8.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.71の安値と8.34の高値で取引されました。
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XERS News
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals社の株価が52週高値の8.03ドルに到達
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $8.03
- What Makes Xeris Biopharma (XERS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Xeris In Recorlev-Fueled Growth: Why I Choose To Buy (NASDAQ:XERS)
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 8.02 USD
- Smith & Nephew appoints Dr Garheng Kong as non-executive director
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $7.96
- Xeris Biopharma receives new patent for Recorlev extending to 2040
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $7.72
- Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock with Buy rating
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 7.13 USD
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Xeris Biopharma: Great Stock Suitable For Long-Term Investing (NASDAQ:XERS)
- Leerink Partners raises Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock price target
- Xeris at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Growth and Future Prospects
- xeris biopharma holds annual meeting, elects directors
- Xeris Biopharma projects $1 billion Recorlev revenue by 2035
- Xeris Announces Details for Analyst & Investor Day
1日のレンジ
7.71 8.34
1年のレンジ
2.69 8.34
- 以前の終値
- 7.67
- 始値
- 7.80
- 買値
- 8.30
- 買値
- 8.60
- 安値
- 7.71
- 高値
- 8.34
- 出来高
- 5.122 K
- 1日の変化
- 8.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 51.46%
- 1年の変化
- 190.21%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K